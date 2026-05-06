Preview: Torino vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 06 May 2026 14:55

Both vying for a potential top-half finish, Torino and Sassuolo will kick off Serie A's 36th matchday when they meet in Turin on Friday evening.

Having taken just one point from their last three games, Toro are now outsiders, but the Neroverdi sit 10th after stunning AC Milan.

Match preview

Though it has been another disappointing campaign for fans of Torino, their club have at least warded off the threat of relegation and secured safety with several weeks remaining.

Previously sinking down the table, the Granata made a mid-season change in the dugout, and Roberto D'Aversa's arrival proved transformational.

Under his watch, they have accrued 14 points from nine games to gradually rise up the rankings; that run includes a stirring fightback to draw 2-2 with Inter Milan, who have since claimed the Scudetto.

However, Toro were tamely beaten 2-0 by Udinese last week, putting a big dent in hopes of securing a rare top-10 finish.

To achieve such a feat later this month, Torino must start their final three fixtures by doing the double over Sassuolo - something they have only managed once before in Serie A.

© Imago

While they suffered a 1-0 defeat in December's reverse fixture, Sassuolo now sit eight points above Toro in the table and are much better placed to post a top-half placing.

Last term's second-tier champions can also play with complete freedom after serenely achieving their main objective - Serie A survival.

A haul of 26 points from their last 14 matches has featured several impressive results, with the most recent being a 2-0 home victory over Milan.

Thwarting the Rossoneri once again, Neroverdi legend Domenico Berardi scored an early opener against his favourite opponents, before Milan were reduced to 10 men; Armand Lauriente then doubled that lead soon after half time.

Having only tallied 30 points at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, when they were demoted to Serie B, Sassuolo now have 49 on the board with three games remaining and could theoretically finish as high as seventh place.

However, the Emilian club's last away win dates back to February, and Torino's home form has recently picked up.

Torino Serie A form:

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Sassuolo Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Both Che Adams and Duvan Zapata are still struggling with thigh injuries, so it remains to be seen who partners Giovanni Simeone in Torino's attack.

Last week, D'Aversa moved captain Nikola Vlasic forward to support Toro's 10-goal top scorer - who has netted in all of his last four home games - but Alieu Njie and Sandro Kulenovic are also contenders.

The hosts may still be missing Marcus Pedersen, Zakaria Aboukhlal and key defender Ardian Ismajli, but Tino Anjorin hopes to return from a hip problem.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo boss Fabio Grosso is sweating on the fitness of Berardi and Jay Idzes, and several men are set to miss out.

Darryl Bakola, Fali Cande, Daniel Boloca and Edoardo Pieragnolo are all injured, while Alieu Fadera must serve a suspension.

Once again, M'Bala Nzola and Andrea Pinamonti will vie for selection up front, but Lauriente is sure to start on the left wing. Following his fine strike against Milan, the French winger has scored six Serie A goals this season, in addition to notching nine assists.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Coco, Marianucci, Ebosse; Lazaro, Casadei, Ilkhan, Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic, Simeone

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Turati; Coulibaly, Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Garcia; Thorstvedt, Matic, Kone; Berardi, Nzola, Lauriente

We say: Torino 2-2 Sassuolo

Across 11 previous top-flight meetings in Turin, these clubs have only drawn once - but that could be the final outcome on Friday.

Neither challenging for Europe nor fighting relegation, both can play without the handbrake and multiple goals may be traded.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.