Preview: Udinese vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 Apr 2026 14:22

Separated by two points in the Serie A standings, Udinese and Torino will meet for a mid-table clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Friulani lead resurgent Toro with four games to go, but both are behind in the race for a top-half finish.

Match preview

Having previously beaten AC Milan 3-0 at San Siro before losing 1-0 at home to Parma, Udinese's April schedule concluded on Monday evening, when they visited Lazio in Rome.

Though Kingsley Ehizibue fired the Fruilani ahead with an unstoppable rocket, they found themselves trailing 2-1 with just five minutes left on the clock, before a frenetic finale unfolded.

Rising star Arthur Atta scored twice to put them within a whisker of victory, but Lazio struck back deep into stoppage time and stole a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Still, since the start of March, Udinese have also drawn with European contenders Atalanta and Como - in addition to beating Genoa and Fiorentina - underlining their progress under Kosta Runjaic.

Two years ago, the German coach inherited a team that had stayed up by the skin of their teeth, but they are now vying for a rare top-half finish, after ending up 12th last term.

However, the Bianconeri have recently failed to score in their last three home fixtures, and firing another blank could see them slip further behind 10th-placed Sassuolo.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Although Udinese won the reverse fixture 2-1 in January - setting up the chance to do their first league double over Torino since 2008 - much has changed since then.

Previously sinking down the standings, Toro then made a transformational change in the dugout, which has lifted them well clear of any relegation danger.

Since Roberto D'Aversa's arrival two months ago, the Granata would rank fifth in Italy's top flight, having accrued 14 points from eight games so far.

Furthermore, they also boast the league's joint-third best attack during that period; with 14 goals scored, only Scudetto favourites Inter Milan and high-flying Como have managed more.

Indeed, Torino stunned Inter with a late comeback last week, as Giovanni Simeone continued his hot streak before captain Nikola Vlasic hauled them level from the spot, snatching a 2-2 home draw.

Now, Toro must head back out on the road, seeking a third straight clean sheet away from Turin and, more pertinently, maximum points.

Udinese Serie A form:

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Torino Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago

Major doubts remain about the fitness of Udinese's 10-goal top scorer Keinan Davis, while Jurgen Ekkelenkamp suffered a knock to his left ankle during Monday's game at Stadio Olimpico.

Jordan Zemura, Nicolo Bertola and long-term absentee Alessandro Zanoli are still injured, but captain Jesper Karlstrom can return to action after serving a one-match ban.

Should Davis sit out again, there are several contenders to join Nicolo Zaniolo up front: Adam Buksa, Vakoun Bayo and Idrissa Gueye are all available.

Including his brilliant brace against Lazio, attacking midfielder Atta has scored three goals in as many league matches, after netting just twice across the previous 52.

Torino's form player is Simeone, who recently became only the third man to reach double figures for a season with five different Serie A clubs.

Che Adams is his likeliest partner, although Alieu Njie and Sandro Kulenovic are also in contention.

Ex-Udinese striker Duvan Zapata must miss out, as he joins Tino Anjorin, Ardian Ismajli and Zakaria Aboukhlal on the sidelines.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Ehizibue, Atta, Karlstrom, Piotrowski, Kamara; Zaniolo, Gueye

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Marianucci, Coco, Ebosse; Lazaro, Ilkhan, Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

We say: Udinese 2-2 Torino

Free from any serious pressure, both teams have impressed in recent weeks, and an open contest could be on the cards.

As the fight for a top-10 finish continues, Udinese can keep their noses in front of Torino with a hard-fought home draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.