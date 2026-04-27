Monday's Serie A predictions and previews including Lazio vs. Udinese

By Ben Knapton | 27 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Serie A predictions include Lazio's home encounter with Udinese, while Atalanta BC travel to Cagliari.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Following a dramatic cup exit last time out, Atalanta BC must respond with a Serie A win in Cagliari, as their quest for European qualification resumes on Monday.

Having missed out on the Coppa Italia final in agonising circumstances, La Dea will now visit a team still fighting for top-flight survival.

We say: Cagliari 1-2 Atalanta BC

Although Atalanta have sustained some big blows in recent weeks, they still have a strong squad that can defeat an ailing Cagliari side.

Still threatened by demotion, the Rossoblu are simply hoping to limp over the line, but another defeat to La Dea will leave them in danger.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Atalanta, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

After booking their place in the cup final with a dramatic shootout success, Lazio will return to Serie A duty on Monday, when they welcome Udinese to Rome.

Reaching the Coppa Italia decider could rescue a sub-par season, but the visitors can reduce their deficit to one point by beating the Biancocelesti at Stadio Olimpico.

We say: Lazio 1-1 Udinese

Even though Lazio will be in great spirits after their last two results, Udinese are a tough nut to crack and pose a real threat on the break.

So, as both teams are coasting towards a mid-table finish, they may settle for a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. Udinese, including team news and predicted lineups