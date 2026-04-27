Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Apr 2026 12:45 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 12:57

Two teams still in pursuit of their first ever Champions League trophy do battle at Estadio Metropolitano on Wednesday night, as Atletico Madrid play host to Arsenal in an intriguing semi-final first-leg showdown.

The winners of this two-legged tie will test their mettle against either Bayern Munich or holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid are gearing up for their seventh European Cup/Champions League semi-final and their first since the 2016-17 campaign after edging past Spanish rivals Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Long-regarded as a conservative unit under head coach Diego Simeone, Atleti have reimagined their identity on the continent this term, having already recorded their highest-ever goal tally in Europe’s premier competition with 34 goals – eclipsing their previous best from the 2013-14 campaign (26). They scored eight of their UCL goals this season against Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a two-legged last-16 win (8-5).

The Madrid-based giants have found the net in each of their last 12 matches across all competitions, most recently winning 3-2 at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday, ending a four-game losing run in the top flight and consolidating their place in the top four.

A tricky test against Arsenal awaits Atletico, who suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the Emirates during the League Phase earlier this season. Simeone’s men have also won just two of their last 12 matches against English teams in UEFA competition (D2 L8), while they have a mixed record in Champions League semi-finals (W3 L3).

However, Atleti have prevailed in 11 of their last 15 European two-legged ties against English opposition, including all three semi-finals, while they head into Wednesday’s contest in the Spanish capital having lost only two of their last 18 meetings with English clubs in Madrid (W9 D7), so there is reason to be optimistic of success this time around.

© Iconsport / Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images

For the first time in the club’s history, Arsenal have reached the Champions League semi-finals for the second successive season, and for the fourth time overall, after edging past Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, following up a 1-0 first-leg win in Portugal with a 0-0 second-leg draw in North London.

Mikel Arteta’s side topped the 36-team League Phase with a perfect record (W8 D0 L0) and they remain the only unbeaten team in this season’s Champions League (W10 D2); they have, in fact, lost just two of their last 22 matches in the competition (W17 D3).

Arsenal’s recent domestic form has been far from impeccable, but they ended a disappointing four-game losing streak - which included an EFL Cup final loss and FA Cup elimination - by securing a slender 1-0 home victory over Newcastle United on Saturday. This much-needed result re-established their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over title rivals Manchester City.

While ending their 22-year wait for top-flight glory remains the priority, lifting a maiden European crown is just as coveted for the Gunners. Their recent record against Spanish opposition offers significant encouragement ahead of their semi-final with Atletico, having triumphed in each of their last seven Champions League encounters with La Liga sides.

Arsenal travel to Madrid having lost just one of their last 11 Champions League away games (W9 D1), while they have won five of their previous nine two-legged UCL ties against Spanish opposition (L4), including a quarter-final win over Real Madrid last season. However, the Gunners were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Atletico in the 2017-18 Europa League semi-finals (1-1 draw in London, 1-0 defeat in Madrid).

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

D

W

W

L

W

L

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

L

W

Arsenal Champions League form:

W

W

D

W

W

D

Arsenal form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Alberto Gonzalez

Atletico Madrid duo Pablo Barrios (hamstring) and Jose Gimenez (muscle) are sidelined through injury, while Ademola Lookman (muscle) and David Hancko (ankle) are both doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Arsenal-linked Julian Alvarez is also a minor doubt, as he has been carrying ‘discomfort’. The Argentine was an unused substitute last weekend, but there is hope that he can be ready to start up front on Wednesday alongside either Antoine Griezmann or Alexander Sorloth, who scored a brace against Athletic last time out.

Johnny Cardoso, Rodrigo Mendoza or Marcos Llorente could be recalled to replace Barrios and start in centre-midfield alongside Koke. Llorente is also a contender to start at right-back, but Nahuel Molina may get the nod on this occasion.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Merino (foot) and Jurrien Timber (ankle) are still injured, and Wednesday’s game may also come too soon for Riccardo Calafiori (knock), while Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze (both muscle) and Martin Zubimendi (illness) will all be assessed after being withdrawn against Newcastle.

Eze has insisted that he is “fine” and came off as a “precaution” last time out, but Arteta may decide to recall either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard to start on the left flank, while Viktor Gyokeres is poised to replace Havertz up front.

Bukayo Saka made a notable impression as a substitute against Newcastle after recovering from injury, and the Gunners Starboy may be handed his first start in over a month on the right wing, while the rest of Arteta’s lineup could remain intact.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Gonzalez; Griezmann, Alvarez

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

First legs in the latter stages of a tournament can often be cagey affairs and a low-scoring contest could be in store on Wednesday, as both sides may prioritise defensive stability to ensure they remain firmly in the tie for the return leg in London.

Arsenal’s emphatic four-goal triumph over Atletico in the League Phase will bolster their confidence heading to Madrid, but we are backing the hosts to breach the stubborn Gunners backline on this occasion and come away with at least a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.