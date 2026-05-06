Preview: Montevideo City Torque vs Palestino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 06 May 2026 14:19 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 14:23

Palestino travel to Uruguay to face Montevideo City Torque on Wednesday in the fourth round of Group F of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana.

The match takes place at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, kicking off at midnight BST — a crucial fixture for El Tino, who arrive in a precarious position in the group and still without a win in the competition.

The match will also mark Guillermo Farré's international debut as Palestino head coach, having been unveiled just days ago as the replacement for Cristián "La Nona" Muñoz. The Argentine manager faces a demanding first test against the group leaders.

Match preview

The Uruguayan side made a strong start to the group stage and have already proven they can beat Palestino: on April 14, they won 2-0 in La Cisterna, a result that left them well placed in the head-to-head record.

In that first meeting, City Torque displayed one of their key strengths: controlling the tempo and defending resolutely. They are, alongside Macará, the side who have faced the fewest direct attacks in this Copa Sudamericana group stage, conceding just one.

Furthermore, Montevideo City Torque remain unbeaten at home in the Copa Sudamericana across six matches, with three wins and three draws. That record underlines why the Centenario represents such a difficult venue for Palestino.

Their stumble against Riestra, however, has reopened Group F. At the Nuevo Gasómetro, Facundo Silvera put the Uruguayan side ahead with a free kick, but Juan Randazzo struck twice to turn the match on its head and drag the Argentine club firmly back into contention. Kevin Silva even missed an incredible chance with an open goal — a moment that could have altered the course of the game and preserved a perfect record at the top.

Palestino, by contrast, arrive in need of a change of direction. The Arab club have collected two points from three matches and sit bottom of Group F, though they remain very much in contention for qualification.

The Chilean side are coming off a 0-0 draw against Grêmio in La Cisterna, a match defined by an extraordinary sequence: Carlos Vinícius missed the same penalty three times within six minutes, with Sebastián Pérez the outstanding figure in preserving the clean sheet.

That draw kept Palestino alive, but it also confirmed they must start winning if they are to mount a genuine challenge. The group remains open, though the margins are tightening: Montevideo City Torque lead on six points, while Grêmio and Deportivo Riestra have four, and Palestino trail on two.

The arrival of Guillermo Farré opens a new chapter. The Argentine took charge following Cristián Muñoz's departure and will make his international bow in a high-pressure environment, against a side that has already beaten El Tino on Chilean soil and could take a significant step towards qualification with a positive result.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

The trip to Uruguay carries particular tactical interest. Palestino have frequently relied on direct football in this group stage: their goal kicks average 52.1 metres per kick, the fourth-highest figure in the round. They also rank among the sides who most often seek aerial duels, with 27.3 per cent of their shots coming from headers — the third-highest rate in the competition so far.

City Torque, by contrast, pose a different kind of challenge. The Uruguayan side tend to manage the tempo more effectively at the Centenario and have demonstrated the solidity required to resist direct attacks — a key point against a Palestino side that needs to push forward, pack the box and make the most of Dilan Zúñiga's runs down the flanks.

Palestino must also be wary of Salomón Rodríguez. The former Colo-Colo striker is one of the Uruguayan side's principal attacking threats, leading the club's scoring charts with six league goals and one in the Copa Sudamericana — that continental goal coming against El Tino himself in the 2-0 victory in La Cisterna.

The match will be officiated by a Venezuelan refereeing team led by Yender Herrera. His assistants will be Migdalia Rodríguez and Paolo García, with Emikar Calderas as the fourth official. Stefani Escobar will operate the VAR, with José Martínez as AVAR. The advisor will be Cleidy Ribeiro of Brazil, and the Quality Manager will be Pericles Cortes, also of Brazil.

Montevideo City Torque Copa Sudamericana form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Montevideo City Torque are expected to field a recognisable starting line-up as they look to protect their lead at the top of Group F. Salomón Rodríguez remains their primary attacking threat, supported by Esteban Obregón and Luka Andrade in attack.

The former Colo-Colo forward is the club's top scorer, with six league goals and one in the Copa Sudamericana — that continental strike coming precisely against Palestino in the 2-0 win in La Cisterna. In midfield, Pablo Siles and Gonzalo Montes are expected to play pivotal roles in controlling the tempo, while Franco Romero and Gary Kagelmacher should anchor the defence.

Palestino, meanwhile, enter a new era under Guillermo Farré. The Argentine is likely to call upon Sebastián Pérez in goal, with a back line led by Enzo Roco, Vicente Espinoza and Ian Garguez.

In attack, El Tino should lean on Dilan Zúñiga's pace on the flanks, César Munder's movement and Nelson Da Silva as the focal point — in a match where they will need to significantly improve their attacking output, having yet to score in this group stage.

Montevideo City Torque possible starting lineup:

Torgnascioli; Eduardo Agüero, Franco Romero, Gary Kagelmacher, Ezequiel Busquets; Franco Pizzichillo, Pablo Siles, Gonzalo Montes; Esteban Obregón, Salomón Rodríguez, Luka Andrade.

Palestino possible starting lineup:

Sebastián Pérez; Ian Garguez, Vicente Espinoza, Enzo Roco, Dilan Zúñiga; Julián Fernández; Martín Araya, Francisco Montes, Sebastián Gallegos, César Munder; Nelson Da Silva.

We say: Montevideo City Torque 1-1 Palestino

City Torque arrive better placed in the group and carry the considerable advantage of their home record: they are yet to lose at the Centenario in the Copa Sudamericana. They have also already beaten Palestino in Santiago, and Salomón Rodríguez represents a persistent and direct threat to the Arab side's defence.

That said, Palestino arrive with the emotional momentum of a managerial change and an urgent need to collect points. The draw against Grêmio, despite yielding no win, offered encouraging defensive signs — none more so than the performance of Sebastián Pérez.

On balance, given the context, home advantage and the current standings, City Torque start as favourites. But Palestino have the tools to compete if they can maintain their defensive shape, exploit their aerial game and sharpen their attacking edge.