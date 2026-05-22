Tottenham transfer news: Cristian Romero's "terrible" Everton call may force Roberto De Zerbi’s hand ahead of relegation fight

By Lewis Nolan | 22 May 2026 01:40

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero will not attend the club's final Premier League game against Everton on Sunday, the latest report has revealed.

The top flight of English football may be concluding on Sunday, but there is still much to play for, especially at the bottom of the table.

Spurs are 17th with 38 points and they are two ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, meaning the threat of relegation from the division has not yet been eliminated.

Roberto De Zerbi's side will need all the support they can muster ahead of their decisive clash with Everton on Sunday, though they will not be able to count on much from captain Romero.

The Argentine is currently injured, but South American football expert Tim Vickery has claimed on talkSPORT that the centre-back is set to attend the Argentine Championship match between Belgrano and River Plate instead.

Is Cristian Romero forcing a transfer away from Spurs?

It is important to stress that there is no confirmation that Romero is actively trying to force his way out of Spurs, but even his most ardent supporters cannot deny that missing Sunday's game would not be a good look.

Tottenham fans had already grown frustrated by the 28-year-old's persistent injury issues, which have only been compounded by his discipline problems.

The Argentine has collected 11 yellow cards this season in the league, as well as two reds, and his poor temperament has contributed to the club's disastrous campaign.

Some observers have speculated that he has himself grown frustrated by life at Tottenham, but while seeking a move away from the turmoil engulfing Spurs would be understandable, there are alternative ways of seeking an exit.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Could Romero exit be positive?

The potential exit of Romero could in some ways offer clarity in defence for De Zerbi given both the captain and fellow centre-back Micky van de Ven have been linked with moves away.

Selling both defenders in one summer would be risky, but if Romero has opted to take the decision out of the manager's hands, then the head coach may be able to plan accordingly without worrying about which player he should sell.

If De Zerbi is to transform Spurs, he must be backed with significant levels of investment, and he must be allowed to replace the stars that no longer wish to play for the Londoners.

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