Tottenham injury news: Spurs defender suffers broken jaw ahead of relegation decider

By Carter White | 22 May 2026 17:08

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence sustained a broken jaw during his side's defeat at Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old enjoyed some better news on Friday morning, though, with his selection in England's World Cup squad confirmed, admittedly to the dismay of a large portion of Three Lions supporters.

Despite not being first choice at Spurs, Spence has bagged a spot in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man cohort that will attempt to secure the country's first piece of major silverware since the 1966 World Cup.

England face a number of familiar foes in Group L of the North American tournament, drawn alongside 2018 nemesis Croatia, Panama and Ghana, who boast the likes of Mohamed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.

Spence has started just one of the past six Premier League matches for Spurs, who are battling at the foot of the top-flight standings to avoid an unthinkable relegation to the Championship this summer.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Spence suffers broken jaw in Chelsea loss

According to The Athletic, Tottenham have picked another injury concern ahead of their season-defining fixture against Everton in North London on Sunday, when there could be tears in home end.

When jumping for a high ball at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Liam Delap's elbow struck the jaw of Spence, with the Tottenham man receiving treatment for the issue before continuing with the game.

It has now emerged that the 25-year-old has suffered a broken jaw, meaning that he will need to wear a protective mask should he feature over the weekend against the Toffees in the Premier League.

Spence has made 43 appearances for Spurs this season but continues to play second fiddle to Destiny Udogie, who has possessed the first-choice role at left-back since arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

© Imago

Spence's busy summer

A rogue selection for the World Cup squad, Spence will be looking to help England make history in North America, however, he may struggle to get onto the pitch.

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly is currently the top dog at left-back for the Three Lions, who are one of the pre-tournament favourites alongside Spain, France and current holders Argentina.

Spence is also capable of featuring at right-back, where Reece James is preparing to be a starter for England.