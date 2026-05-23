Tottenham's James Maddison slammed for "out of order" comments before Everton crunch clash

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 14:00

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare to take on Everton with Premier League survival on the line, the Sports Mole team deliver their verdict on the battle.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: '99.99% certain Tottenham safe with a point'

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

People are saying that if Spurs get a point they're safe, and almost certainly that's the case, but mathematically it's not guaranteed. West Ham would have to both win and make up a 12-goal difference. It's 99.99% certain, though, and I do think they will get a point in this game to secure their safety.

I don't think they're going to win. They haven't won any of their last 10 Premier League home games, the last two games under De Zerbi after those great away wins at Wolves and Villa have been very frustrating.

A very frustrating home draw with Leeds and an even more frustrating defeat away to Chelsea. I found James Maddison's post-match interview really interesting because you could just see the apathy and the dejection emanating off of him.

He was so emotionless and cold, and that really echoed what every Spurs fan and player must be feeling right now. They could have secured their survival in that game, and they probably went into it thinking they had a decent chance.

Chelsea came into it with very little rest off the back of the FA Cup final and very poor form in the Premier League, so that was a big opportunity missed for a Spurs side who were on a four-game unbeaten run before that.

But I do have faith in them to get that point.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'James Maddison comments were out of order'

I can see West Ham beating Leeds, which would really put the pressure on Tottenham. Moyes could potentially help West Ham stay in the Premier League by getting a result against Tottenham.

I thought Tottenham had a lot of good moments in that game against Chelsea last time out. Chelsea aren't great, if we're being honest.

There was an interesting incident with the penalty late on, when Cucurella got the yellow card. The Tottenham fans wanted a penalty, but as the ball was not technically in play at the time, the referee couldn't point to the spot and could only issue a disciplinary measure, which was the yellow card.

I said all along that I thought Tottenham would be okay, and I do think they'll be okay. I think this will be a draw, which will keep them in the league bar West Ham putting up a 13 or 14-nil scoreline, which is incredibly unlikely.

I didn't love Maddison's post-match comments. Everyone knows it's been an embarrassing season for Tottenham, and Maddison's been injured for almost all of it.

It was almost a dig at his teammates, because he wouldn't have said he himself had been embarrassing as he's not been a part of it this season. I appreciate he's coming from a place of frustration, but it doesn't need to be said.

Everyone knows it's been a terrible season for Tottenham, so it was a little bit strange and maybe a little bit out of order. This is where the excitement is this weekend, the relegation battle, and all eyes are on this one and the West Ham game.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: 'Missed opportunity for Everton'

© Iconsport

A missed opportunity is probably the best way to describe it for Everton. They looked on course to claim three points in that game against Sunderland, but then let that half-time lead slip to lose three-one last weekend.

They're now winless in the last six games, just one win in the last eight. The chances of securing European football are all but over, down in 12th place and three points behind Chelsea in eighth spot.

There's a difference of nine in goal difference as well, so it's unlikely we'll see a big swing there, and they'd need the results to go their way. I can't see them sneaking into the European spots now.

Their form at this crucial period in the season is what looks set to cost them a European spot. It's the first time they've endured a run of six Premier League games without a win since they went 13 games winless between 2023 and 2024 under Sean Dyche.

It's a surprising poor run of form at this time of the season. Moyes came after the Sunderland game and said they didn't look like a European team, and it looks like it could be a mid-table finish.

This has been a season away from the relegation battle, and they can take positives from it. A lot of first-team players have impressed, the likes of Illiman Ndiaye and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

James Garner has really come on in midfield this season. Beto has been scoring goals in the final few months of the season, so that's been a plus as well.

Over the course of the season they just haven't been consistent enough and haven't had enough quality to climb into the higher positions.

The aim for next season will be to improve, keep some of those key players, and build a squad that can maybe challenge properly for Europe.

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