Nico O’Reilly’s “incredible” rise assessed as Man City star wins Premier League Young Player of the Season award

By Oliver Thomas | 23 May 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 14:07

Manchester City’s Nico O'Reilly has been named the 2025-26 Premier League Young Player of the Season.

The award comes less than 24 hours after he was named Man City’s Etihad Player of the Season, becoming the youngest ever winner of the annual fan vote at the age of 21.

O’Reilly, who was also awarded Premier League Academy Graduate of the Year last week, has been a revelation under the tutelage of departing manager Pep Guardiola since breaking into the senior side in January 2025.

This season, O’Reilly has elevated his game to new heights and has established himself as an important first-team figure, playing in more matches (53) than any of his teammates across all competitions.

A boyhood Man City fan, O’Reilly has primarily excelled as a left-back, but he has also impressed when called upon to play in his natural midfield position, scoring nine goals and registering six assists.

In the Premier League, O’Reilly has featured in 34 of Man City’s 37 games this season, scoring five times and providing three assists for a side who must settle for a runners-up finish after pushing champions Arsenal for much of the season in an enthralling title race.

O’Reilly’s impressive rise has been recognised by England manager Thomas Tuchel, who handed the youngster his senior debut last November and has since included him in his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup.

This achievement caps a sensational season for one of Man City’s rising stars, who was also named Etihad Player of the Month on two occasions this term, winning in February and April.

O'Reilly talks up "greatest achievement" with Man City after winning Premier League award

Introducing your Young Player of the Season...@mancity's Nico O'Reilly ? pic.twitter.com/bN2h4Aw0FS — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2026

O’Reilly fended off competition from City teammate Rayan Cherki, as well as Bournemouth duo Eli Kroupi Junior and Alex Scott, Brentford’s Michael Kayode, Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and West Ham United’ Mateus Fernandes to win the award.

“I’m very proud to have won this award,” O’Reilly told mancity.com. “After my first appearances in senior football last season, I knew this year I could have the opportunity to play more and help the team as much as possible if I worked hard.

“To get so many minutes and earn the trust of the manager and my teammates has been the greatest achievement in my career so far.

“I am so grateful to my family and everyone at City because this wouldn’t have been possible without them. I’d also like to thank everyone who voted for me.

“That recognition means a lot. I’m excited to finish the season strong tomorrow and then head to my first World Cup before joining back up with City and working hard again next season.

“And the City fans, they have been unbelievable. I’ve really felt their support, so thank you to all of them.”

This is the fourth time that a Man City player has won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award since its inception in 2019.

Phil Foden received the honour in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, before Erling Haaland claimed the prize in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Man United's Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Season.

© Iconsport / Action Plus

The rise of O’Reilly: From academy starlet to Man City hero and England international

Manchester-born O’Reilly joined Man City’s academy at the age of eight and progressed through the club’s youth ranks, honing his craft as an attack-minded midfielder.

He captained the club’s Under-18s team to the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season and his impressive performances were recognised by Guardiola, who promoted the highly-rated youngster to the first team ahead of the 2024-25 season.

After making his senior debut in the 2024 Community Shield, O’Reilly’s game time under Guardiola gradually increased at the beginning of 2025. He scored his first goal for the club in an FA Cup win over Salford in January, but it was his game-changing second-half performance in a quarter-final victory against Bournemouth two months later that caught the attention of many.

Since then, O’Reilly has developed into one of the Premier League’s most complete all-round players, blending immense physical strength, technical skill and an endless engine to deliver high-level performances as a marauding left-back.

This season, O’Reilly has celebrated a plethora of standout moments: scoring at the Bernabeu in a Champions League win over Real Madrid, scoring twice in a man-of-the-match display against Newcastle in the top flight, netting two headers in City’s EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal before lifting the FA Cup at Wembley after beating Chelsea earlier this month.

Guardiola heaped praise on O’Reilly following his MOTM performance at home to Newcastle in February, telling reporters: "He’s played full-back, played holding midfielder when Rodri was not there, now he’s in his position [central midfield]”.

"I know the pace he has. What a player. He has made an incredible step up and he has had a lot of minutes, but he deserves it."

Man City and England supporters will hope that he can carry his strong form at club level onto the international stage, as Tuchel’s Three Lions bid to win their first World Cup since 1966.