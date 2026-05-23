Man City vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Pep Guardiola's farewell

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 10:40

The Pep Guardiola farewell party takes centre stage at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as Manchester City and Aston Villa collide on the final day of the Premier League season.

With the Sky Blues guaranteed to finish second and their visitors content with a spot in the Champions League, Guardiola's departure is the headline story of this dead-rubber fixture.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to follow the fixture.

What time does Man City vs. Aston Villa kick off?

Man City's clash with Aston Villa begins at 4pm on Sunday, May 24.

The match begins at the same time as all the other final-day Premier League fixtures, as is tradition with gameweek 38.

Where is Man City vs. Aston Villa being played?

Man City are hosting Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, which will now officially sport a Pep Guardiola stand in honour of their legendary head coach.

The Sky Blues boast 19 wins from their last 20 Premier League home games against Aston Villa, including an unforgettable title-clinching 3-2 victory on the last day of the 2021-22 season.

How to watch Man City vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. Aston Villa will be shown live on the Sky Sports Action channel for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Action can be found on channel numbers 510 (Virgin Media), 410 (Sky) and 426 (EE TV) for paying subscribers.

Online streaming

The match can also be streamed on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go for those with a Sky Sports add-on as part of their TV package.

Alternatively, supporters can watch the game on NOW TV, which costs £14.99 for a day pass and £34.99 per month for a recurring subscription.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available to watch on the Sky Sports website and the YouTube channels of Sky Sports Premier League, Man City and Aston Villa.

The final episode of Match of the Day for the 2025-26 season will also begin at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday evening.

What is at stake for Man City and Aston Villa?

Man City cannot rise any higher not drop any further down than their current second-placed standing in the Premier League table, so giving Guardiola the send-off he deserves is the primary mission for the home side.

Victory for City would mark Guardiola's 424th triumph from 593 games in charge of the Sky Blues, whose top scorer Erling Haaland is also aiming to regain the Golden Boot, sitting five above Igor Thiago in the goals column with 27 compared to the Brentford man's 22.

Meanwhile, a point for Aston Villa would ensure a fourth-placed finish for the Europa League winners, whose trip to the Etihad actually matters more for the teams below them.

If Unai Emery's men lose and Liverpool beat Brentford - dropping them down to fifth - the team in sixth would qualify for the Champions League, but a fourth-placed finish for the Lions would rule out that eventuality.

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