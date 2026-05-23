Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 23 May 2026 10:21 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 10:32

Bournemouth will make one last push for Champions League football when they travel to the City Ground this Sunday for a big Premier League season finale with Nottingham Forest.

As well as fighting for elite European football, the Cherries will say goodbye to head coach Andoni Iraola, who leaves the club following three sensational campaigns.

With survival guaranteed, there is no pressure on Nottingham Forest this weekend, though Vitor Pereira's men would undoubtedly like to improve on their bleak tally of four home wins this season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth kick off?

All Premier League matches, including the clash between Forest and Bournemouth, get underway at 4pm BST on Sunday.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth being played?

Sunday's game takes place at the City Ground, which is bad news for the hosts given they have the fifth worst home record in the competition.

Confidence will be high for Bournemouth, who have won two of their last three Premier League trips to Nottingham.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

With all 10 Premier League games taking place at the same time, Sky will split all the action across their many channels. Fans looking for Nottingham Forest against Bournemouth will be able to find it on Sky One.

Online streaming

There are lots of online streaming options for fans as well. Sky customers, for instance, can access the match on Sky Go and the Sky Sports app. NOW TV will also stream Sunday's fixture.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights and key moments on their social media platforms, YouTube channel, and their dedicated app. For highlights and analysis, fans can watch the final Match of the Day of the season on BBC One from 10.30pm.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth?

Nottingham Forest have completed their main task of avoiding relegation, meaning planning can now begin for the next Premier League campaign.

Pereira became the fourth Forest manager last February, and the team has enjoyed a clear upswing in results since his arrival - particularly underlined by the club's 10-match unbeaten run from mid-March to May.

One area of improvement for Forest concerns their home record, which currently consists of four wins from 18 league games.

Pereira's men have already started to work on that, boating a four-match unbeaten run at the City Ground ahead of the weekend.

The stakes are a lot higher for Bournemouth this Sunday, with the Cherries needing a victory to stay in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Iraola's men come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Manchester City last Tuesday night - a result which extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 17 games.

The Spanish manager will be hoping to extend that run in his final game with the Cherries - a game which will mark the end of a historic three-year run with the club.