Bournemouth lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League final-day clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 May 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 21:53

Bournemouth are set to be without just two players for their final Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Christie will served the second of a three-match suspension, while Alex Jimenez remains unavailable as the club continue to investigate social media posts involving the right-back that surfaced earlier this month.

Andoni Iraola will take charge of his final game as Bournemouth boss this weekend and with his team keen to secure at least a top-six finish - which could be enough to seal Champions League qualification - the Spaniard is expected to name a strong starting lineup.

A back four of Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi - leaving in the summer - James Hill and Adrien Truffert is set to remain intact, protecting goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Alex Scott has not been called up to England’s World Cup squad, but he will travel to North America as a training player with the Three Lions this summer and he could start in centre-midfield for the Cherries alongside Tyler Adams this weekend.

January signing Rayan and Marcus Tavernier are both likely to continue on the flanks as Evanilson, without a goal in his last nine league appearances, leads the line once again.

Eli Junior Kroupi is expected to support Evanilson in attack. The 19-year-old has 13 PL goals to his name, netting five of those in his last seven games, and he could become just the third Bournemouth player to score 15 goals in England’s top division after Dominic Solanke (19) and Joshua King (16) if he bags a brace against Forest.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Bournemouth

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Nott'm Forest vs. Bournemouth:

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