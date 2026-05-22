Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League final-day clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 May 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 21:53

Nottingham Forest could be without up to six players for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the City Ground.

Head coach Vitor Pereira has confirmed that Murillo (hamstring) is yet to return to training, while Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Nicolo Savona (knee) and Willy Boly (knee) all remain in the treatment room.

However, Ola Aina and Dan Ndoye could be ready to return to the matchday squad having taking part in training this week, but a start for either player is considered unlikely.

With Forest merely playing for pride in their final match of the season, Pereira may consider making multiple changes to his starting lineup, with Jair Cunha and Zach Abbott both in contention to earn starts in defence.

In-demand Elliot Anderson may play his final game for Forest if he is sold to another club in the summer. The midfielder provided two assists in the 3-2 defeat at Man United last weekend and he may continue in the first XI alongside either Nicolas Dominguez, Ryan Yates or Ibrahim Sangare.

Morgan Gibbs-White, who will not be joining up with Anderson at the 2026 World Cup with England, may continue on the left side of midfield. The 26-year-old has been involved in 10 goals in his last nine Premier League appearances (eight goals, two assists).

Dilane Bakwa is set to battle with Omari Hutchinson for a start on the opposite flank, while James McAtee is another contender to be recalled in an attacking midfield role, but Pereira may instead start two of Chris Wood, Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi up front in a 4-4-2 system.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Netz; Bakwa, Yates, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Jesus, Awoniyi

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up against Nottingham Forest

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Nott'm Forest vs. Bournemouth:

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