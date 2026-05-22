Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 22 May 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 22:11

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 25

Bournemouth wins: 11

Draws: 8

Nott'm Forest wins: 6

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have faced each other a total of 25 times across all competitions, with the Cherries leading the head-to-head record having posted 11 wins to the Tricky Trees' six, while there have also been eight draws between these two teams.

The very first meeting between these two sides took place back in November 1949 when Bournemouth - known back then as Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic - suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Football League Third Division South.

Bournemouth lost three of their first four meetings with Forest in that division, but they fared better against the Tricky Trees when they two teams butted heads in League One between 2005 and 2008, winning two, drawing three and losing just one out of six matches.

The next eight encounters between Bournemouth and Forest were in the Championship between 2013 and 2022. The Cherries' biggest win over Forest in the second tier was a 4-1 home success in April 2014. Forest responded by winning their next two meetings by a 2-1 scoreline.

Indeed, Bournemouth have won seven and drawn four of their last 11 meetings with Forest, including two Premier League away wins by a 3-2 scoreline and three 1-1 draws.

Away from home, Forest’s struggles have been even more pronounced, with the Reds having won just one of their last 13 league visits to the Vitality Stadium - a 2-1 success in August 2014 during their Championship campaign.

Since then, Bournemouth have made their home ground a difficult place for the visitors to get any joy, including their most recent 2-0 victory against the Tricky Trees in October 2025.

Last 20 meetings

Oct 26, 2025: Bournemouth 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 25, 2025: Bournemouth 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2024: Bournemouth 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2023: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2023: Bournemouth 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 03, 2022: Bournemouth 1-0 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Aug 14, 2021: Nott'm Forest 1-2 Bournemouth (Championship)

Feb 13, 2021: Nott'm Forest 0-0 Bournemouth (Championship)

Nov 24, 2020: Bournemouth 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Feb 25, 2015: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Aug 19, 2014: Bournemouth 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Apr 26, 2014: Bournemouth 4-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Oct 19, 2013: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Feb 02, 2008: Bournemouth 2-0 Nott'm Forest (League One)

Aug 11, 2007: Nott'm Forest 0-0 Bournemouth (League One)

Apr 21, 2007: Nott'm Forest 3-0 Bournemouth (League One)

Dec 05, 2006: Bournemouth 2-0 Nott'm Forest (League One)

Apr 29, 2006: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Bournemouth (League One)

Nov 12, 2005: Bournemouth 1-1 Nott'm Forest (League One)

Last seven Premier League meetings

Oct 26, 2025: Bournemouth 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 25, 2025: Bournemouth 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2024: Bournemouth 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2023: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2023: Bournemouth 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)