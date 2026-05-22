Aston Villa lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League final-day clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 May 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 15:34

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery may decide to make multiple changes to his starting lineup for Sunday’s dead-rubber Premier League fixture against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Emery has said that he “will try to be serious” with his team selection, but the Spaniard has admitted that “it’s not easy” to name a focused lineup following the club’s Europa League triumph and trophy parade on Thursday.

One player who remains sidelined through injury is Boubacar Kamara (knee), while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is unlikely to be risked after playing in the Europa League final with a broken finger sustained during the warm-up.

Marco Bizot could therefore start between the sticks, while Andreas Garcia, Ian Maatsen andTyrone Mings could all be selected in defence if either Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres or Lucas Digne make way.

Victor Lidnelof surprisingly started in midfield in the 3-0 final victory over Freiburg on Wednesday, but Amadou Onana, Douglas Luiz or Lamare Bogarde is likely to take his place in the middle of the pitch.

As many as three former Man City players could potentially feature for Villa, with Luiz, Jadon Sancho and Morgan Rogers all available for selection. On-loan Man United winger Sancho may make his final appearance for Villa this weekend.

Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia scored stunning goals in the Europa League final, while captain John McGinn had the honour of lifting the trophy. It remains to be seen whether any of the trio will start against Man City, though.

Leon Bailey could take the place of one of those players in Emery’s first XI, while Tammy Abraham may get the nod to lead the line over Ollie Watkins, who along with Rogers and Konsa has been called up to England’s World Cup squad.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Bizot; Bogarde, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Bailey, Rogers, Sancho; Abraham

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Aston Villa

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Man City vs. Aston Villa:

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!