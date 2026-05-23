Man United captain Bruno Fernandes achieves 15-year Red Devils first with Premier League award win

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 12:11 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 12:13

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Portugal international has been in outstanding form for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering 20 assists in 34 league appearances.

Fernandes will be bidding to take the assist record for a single Premier League campaign when Man United conclude their season away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is currently level on 20 assists with Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, but he will have the chance to move out on his own at the Amex.

Fernandes has become the first Man United player to win the award in 15 years, with Nemanja Vidic the last representative of the Red Devils to secure the award back in 2010-11.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United captain Fernandes named the Premier League Player of the Season

The attacker has also been named the Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association, and he has held off strong competition to secure this award.

Indeed, Fernandes has beaten Arsenal trio Gabriel, David Raya and Declan Rice, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo, Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Brentford forward Igor Thiago.

Fernandes has become the seventh player to receive the award while representing Man United, following in the footsteps of Peter Schmeichel, Dwight Yorke, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney.

Ronaldo and Vidic have both won it twice, and Fernandes will be hoping to have a similar impact on the Red Devils during the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

Fernandes has been instrumental in Man United's strong Premier League campaign

Man United have secured a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign courtesy of their third-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Fernandes' assists alone have incredibly earned the Red Devils 21 points - the most by any individual player in a single Premier League campaign.

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