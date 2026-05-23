Preview: Sao Paulo vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 23 May 2026 11:11

Two sides with ambitions of finishing in the Copa Libertadores qualification places go head-to-head on Saturday evening when Sao Paulo welcome Botafogo to MorumBIS for the opening fixture of round 17 in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts currently sit fourth with 24 points, while the visitors occupy ninth spot on 21 points and victory here could significantly tighten the race near the top of the table, with only three points separating the clubs heading into the weekend, although the visitors have played one game fewer.

Match preview

Sao Paulo head into this encounter under mounting pressure after failing to win any of their last three league matches, draws and defeats against Bahia, Corinthians and Fluminense have exposed defensive weaknesses, with Tricolor conceding seven goals across those fixtures.

Across all competitions, they are without in seven matches, settling for a 1-1 draw against Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

The arrival of Dorival Junior has nevertheless brought renewed optimism around MorumBIS — the experienced coach returns to the club after guiding Sao Paulo to Copa do Brasil glory in 2023 and now takes over from Roger Machado with the task of reigniting their league campaign.

Despite their recent struggles, Sao Paulo have remained dangerous going forward, scoring in each of their last five Brasileiro matches, and playing at home should also provide encouragement, especially considering the energy expected from the crowd for Dorival's first match in charge at MorumBIS.

Recent meetings between the clubs suggest another closely fought encounter could be on the cards, as Sao Paulo won this fixture 1-0 last season at Morumbi, while Botafogo had triumphed in the previous meeting in 2024.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo, meanwhile, travel to Sao Paulo in far better spirits after an impressive 3-1 victory over Corinthians in the previous round - Arthur Cabral was the star of the show with a hat trick that took his league tally to seven goals for the campaign.

Since Franclim Carvalho took over, Fogo have adopted a far more aggressive attacking approach, and it has certainly produced entertainment – the Rio club boast one of the most productive attacks in the division with 29 goals scored, though their defensive vulnerabilities remain equally evident after conceding 24 times in 16 rounds.

Away from home, Botafogo are expected to rely heavily on quick transitions and the pace of their attacking players to exploit the spaces Sao Paulo may leave behind.

That strategy has already produced positive results recently, including draws against Atletico Mineiro and Internacional and victories against stronger opposition.

Fogo also netted three times in a 3-0 win over Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday, maintaining momentum heading into this clash.

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

L

L

W

D

L

L

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

L

D

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

D

W

D

L

D

W

Botafogo form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Sao Paulo will be without suspended trio Enzo Diaz, Bobadilla and Andre Silva, while Lucas Moura, Marcos Antonio, Toloi, Maik and Ryan Francisco remain sidelined through injury.

There is better news regarding Maia, who has progressed in his recovery and could return to the squad as a substitute option.

The hosts have also dealt with off-field distractions this week following the departure of defender Doria, who terminated his contract after receiving abuse on social media following a series of defensive mistakes.

Botafogo also travel with several absences, as Alex Telles, Ponte and Medina are all suspended, forcing Franclim Carvalho into changes across the back line.

Injuries continue to keep Martins, Allan, Santos, Newton, Fernandes and Pantaleao unavailable, although the visitors still possess considerable attacking firepower through Cabral and Villalba.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Ramon; Sabino, Franco, Wendell; Danielzinho, Luan, Artur; Ferreirinha, Calleri, Luciano

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Neto; Vitinho, Ferraresi, Bastos, Marcal; Huguinho, Edenilson; Villalba, Kadir, Montoro; Cabral

We say: Sao Paulo 2-2 Botafogo

This fixture has all the ingredients for an open and entertaining contest between two attack-minded sides struggling for defensive consistency.

Sao Paulo have conceded 18 goals in 16 league games and are still adapting to a new coach, while Botafogo continue to combine one of the league's best attacks with one of its leakiest defences.

With both teams carrying momentum in the final third but vulnerabilities at the back, goals at both ends look highly likely.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.