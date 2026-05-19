Preview: Sao Paulo vs Millonarios - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 19 May 2026 05:00 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 05:03

The MorumBIS will host a decisive Copa Sudamericana clash on Wednesday morning as Sao Paulo go head-to-head with Colombian outfit Millonarios.

The Tricolor head into the game without a win in six consecutive games, but have been rock-solid on the continental scene, while Millonarios who see the Sudamericana as their last chance to salvage a season already derailed by elimination from the Colombian championship.

Match preview

Wednesday’s tie will mark a fresh chapter for Sao Paulo, with Dorival Junior returning for his third spell at the club after replacing former head coach Roger Machado at the helm of affairs amid intense pressure.

Sao Paulo Paulo are going through a difficult spell, with the Tricolour failing to taste victory in six consecutive games, claiming three draws and losing their last three since a 1-0 victory over Mirassol on April 25.

Their elimination by Juventude in the fifth round of the Copa do Brasil on May 13 proved to be the final straw for Roger Machado, with the head coach departing after picking up seven wins and four draws in just 17 matches.

Dorival’s return is surrounded by expectation ahead of Wednesday’s tie, but the 64-year-old will have little time to work. The Brazilian tactician has fewer than 72 hours of preparation before facing Millonarios, which might practically rule out major changes to the side's tactical structure.

Despite their recent woes, Sao Paulo have enjoyed a solid campaign in the Copa Sudamericana. The Brazilian outfit sit top of Group C with eight points and are yet to concede a goal in the competition, with defensive solidity being the Tricolor's main strength.

© Imago / Photosport

Millonarios will journey to the MorumBIS under pressure from recent results and an early exit from the 2026 Liga BetPlay (the Colombian championship). The Copa Sudamericana has now become the Colombian club's main objective of the season and a significant factor in the future of head coach Fabian Bustos.

The Colombian outfit showed attacking strength in their 4-2 victory over Boston River in their last Sudamericana outing on May 7, demonstrating that they can step up in games of greater competitive necessity.

Millonarios need a result to stay alive in the race for top spot in Group C, as they sit third in the table, level on seven points with second-placed O'Higgins. A win could see them climb into first place ahead of the final round, while a defeat will all but end their hopes of direct qualification for the round of 16.

Next up is the challenge of a Sao Paulo side, who see the midweek Sudamericana tie as an opportunity to bounce back amidst a rough spell, as they face increased pressure from the supporters, despite still sitting inside the Brasileirao top four.

Sao Paulo Copa Sudamericana form:

W

W

D

D

Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

D

D

D

L

L

L

Millonarios Copa Sudamericana form:

W

L

W

D

W

Millonarios form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Sao Paulo continue to deal with a high number of absences, but there have been positive news in the Brazilian outfit’s camp in recent weeks.

Jonathan Calleri, who is the club’s leading scorer with 11 goals this season, should make his return here, while Lucas Ramon is also available again after recovering from a muscle injury.

While Bobadilla is expected to also return to the fold after being rested for the trip to Chile, Alan Franco, Rafael Toloi, Pablo Maia, Marcos Antonio, Luciano, Maik and Lucas Moura all remain sidelined through injuries.

Veteran forward Lucas Moura is not expected back until 2027 after surgery on his Achilles tendon, while Ryan Francisco has also been ruled out with a cruciate ligament injury.

As for Millonarios, they remain without the services of Juan Pereira, defender Sergio Mosquera and veteran striker Radamel Falcao, who is the standout name in the Colombian squad.

The 40-year-old forward suffered a facial fracture during a Clasico against America de Cali in April, and while there is still expectation around his recovery, the club are likely to remain medically cautious and not call on the veteran in Sao Paulo.

Rodrigo Contreras has been a standout performer for Millonarios, netting 12 goals this season, with four of them coming in the Copa Sudamericana, and the 30-year-old is expected to still remain the focal point of the attack.

David Mackalister Silva is expected once again to take on the playmaking responsibility in midfield, while Guillermo De Amores and Diego Novoa are competing for the starting spot in goal.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Doria, Sabino, Diaz; Bobadilla, Danielzinho; Artur, Souza, Wendell; Calleri

Millonarios possible starting lineup:

Novoa; Sarabia, Llinas, Arias, Valencia; Urena, Garcia, Silva; Quintero, Castro, Contreras

We say: Sao Paulo 1-0 Millonarios

Sao Paulo head into the game with important factors in their favour, including home advantage, defensive solidity shown in the Sudamericana so far and the return of star attacker Calleri. Millonarios, in contrast, head into the clash pressured by the need for a result, especially after falling to defeat the Tricolor on home soil in Colombia.

Sao Paulo will hope Dorival Junior's debut could inspire a turning point and help rebuild confidence ahead for the rest of the season, and we see them claiming all three points, given their defensive consistency and superior attacking quality.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.