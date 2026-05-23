David Alaba's Real Madrid career assessed as Los Blancos announce departure of veteran defender

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 12:32 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 12:33

Real Madrid have confirmed that David Alaba will be leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Alaba made the move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2021 following his departure from Bayern Munich, and the 33-year-old has represented Los Blancos on 131 occasions in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in the process.

The Austria international has been restricted to just 15 appearances in all competitions this term, largely due to injury problems, and confirmation of his exit has not come as a surprise.

"Real Madrid CF and David Alaba have agreed to end his time as a player for our club at the end of the current season,” read a club statement.

“Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection to a player who has been part of a team that has starred in one of the most successful periods in our history.”

© Imago

Real Madrid confirm Alaba departure on a free transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, meanwhile, said: "David Alaba has earned the affection of all Madrid fans for his dedication, his hard work, and for an iconic image on our path to the 14th European Cup, which symbolized the celebration of a victory and is now part of our club’s history.

“Real Madrid will always be his home.”

Alaba could be given the chance to say goodbye to the Real Madrid supporters in Saturday night's La Liga contest with Athletic Bilbao at Bernabeu.

© Imago

Alaba has had an incredible career at the top level

The defender enjoyed huge success during his time at Bayern Munich, winning 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns, and he has continued to fill his trophy cabinet at Real Madrid.

Alaba has won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, two Champions League crowns, one UEFA Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one Intercontinental Cup since arriving in the Spanish capital.

There is no question that injury problems have harmed his career with Real Madrid, though, failing to make more than 17 appearances in any of the last three campaigns.

Alaba is the only player in history to win the Champions League twice with different teams, and he will be remembered as one of the best defenders in the modern era.

Retirement is not believed to be on Alaba's mind, though, with the Austrian set to assess his options before making a decision on his next club.

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