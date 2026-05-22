Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Valencia vs. Barcelona

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's away clash with Valencia, and a contest between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at Bernabeu.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Staring down the barrel of relegation with one match to play, Girona’s La Liga survival will be decided on Saturday evening when they face a fellow struggler in Elche at the Municipal de Montilivi in the final round of the season.

Both clubs arrive knowing that nothing less than a victory will do, with the two sides separated by just two points in the bottom half of the table heading into Matchday 38.

We say: Girona 2-1 Elche

Seven matches without a win is a damning run, but Girona have the most compelling motivation on Saturday, and the Municipal de Montilivi has proven to be a far sturdier fortress than their away form suggests.

Elche’s travelling record - the worst in the division arrives at the worst possible moment for Sarabia’s side, and with their manager watching from the stands rather than directing from the touchline, the disruption could prove costly in a match where margins are razor-thin.

> Click here to read our full preview for Girona vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups

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Rayo Vallecano will be eyeing a second consecutive European finish when they take on Alaves at Mendizorroza on Saturday.

The Conference League finalists enter the final round of fixtures in eighth position in La Liga, while the Basque side are in 14th place and safe from the threat of relegation.

We say: Alaves 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent times, but they have only won one of their last eight away games, and with that in mind, we think the visitors will have to settle for a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups

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Knowing that a win would rubber-stamp their place in European football next season, Celta Vigo head into the final round of La Liga with genuine purpose when Sevilla visit the Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday evening.

Claudio Giraldez’s side need nothing more than three points to guarantee a Europa League spot for next term, while the visitors arrive with safety already secured and little left to play for beyond pride.

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Sevilla

Celta’s superior motivation and a home crowd pushing them towards European football should be the decisive factor on Saturday, and Sevilla’s defensive record - 59 goals conceded across the season - suggests there will be space for Celta's attack to exploit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups

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Champions Barcelona will be bidding to end their 2025-26 La Liga campaign on a positive note when they head to Mestalla on Saturday night to tackle Valencia.

Barcelona won this season's league title with three games to spare, while Valencia are ninth in the La Liga table, two points behind seventh-placed Getafe in the battle for a European finish.

We say: Valencia 1-2 Barcelona

This is a tough match to predict, and it would not be a surprise to see Valencia secure a share of the spoils. However, we are expecting Barcelona to end their title-winning season with a win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

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RCD Mallorca must win their final home game of the season to stand any chance of survival when Real Oviedo visit Son Moix on Saturday evening in the last round of La Liga.

The visitors arrive already condemned to Segunda Division football next season, leaving Mallorca with a one-sided incentive but also the full weight of knowing that anything less than three points will seal their own fate.

We say: Mallorca 2-0 Real Oviedo

Oviedo have not scored in four consecutive matches and arrive at Son Moix with nothing to play for, making them the most obliging of opponents for a Mallorca side that knows exactly what is required on Saturday evening.

With the crowd behind Mallorca and survival on the line, Los Bermellones should have enough to claim the win - though whether three points ultimately proves sufficient will depend on what unfolds elsewhere.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mallorca vs. Real Oviedo, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two teams with plenty to fight for in the final gameweek of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign will lock horns in Madrid on Saturday evening, as Getafe welcome Osasuna.

Getafe are currently seventh in the La Liga table, one point ahead of eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, while Osasuna are 16th, only two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Getafe 1-1 Osasuna

Getafe have been poor at home this season, but Osasuna have struggled on their travels, so we are predicting a low-scoring draw here, and it remains to be seen where that leaves both sides at the end of the campaign.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Osasuna, including team news and predicted lineups

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Looking to make it three wins on the bounce, Espanyol round off the campaign at home when they face a Real Sociedad side searching for their first league win in seven at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday evening.

The hosts arrive having rediscovered some momentum with back-to-back victories, while their Basque visitors head into the weekend having lost two of their last five outings and without a win in seven.

We say: Espanyol 2-1 Real Sociedad

Espanyol have timed their run of form well, winning back-to-back games, and a Real Sociedad side that have gone seven league matches without a win look an increasingly fragile proposition on their travels.

Gonzalez’s side, buoyed by a home crowd on the final day, are backed to make it three wins on the bounce and sign off the campaign in style.

> Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Real Sociedad, including team news and predicted lineups

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Levante will look to secure La Liga survival when they travel to La Cartuja for Saturday's clash with Real Betis.

The visitors head into the final round of fixtures in 15th place in La Liga, while Betis are already guaranteed a fifth-placed finish and Champions League qualification.

We say: Real Betis 3-1 Levante

Betis may have little to play for, but they will still be keen to finish the season with a strong performance in front of their supporters, and considering they have won their last two home games, we think they will claim all three points to leave Levante relying on results elsewhere in the battle to remain in the division.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will be bidding to end what has been a disappointing La Liga campaign on a positive note when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos have finished second in this season's La Liga table, while Athletic are down in 12th, and there will be no European football at San Mames during the 2026-27 campaign.

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid will want to give their supporters something to cheer on the final matchday of the 2025-26 campaign, and we are expecting Los Blancos to secure all three points, but it could be close in terms of the scoreline.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups