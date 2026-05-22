Preview: Flamengo vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 22 May 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 00:03

Separated by four points at the top of the league table, Flamengo and Palmeiras go head to head at the Estadio do Maracana in round 17 of the Brasileirao on Sunday morning.

In a clash that could reshape the title race before the World Cup break, the visitors arrive under pressure after a draw with Cruzeiro and a defeat to Cerro Porteno, while the Rubro-Negro will draw encouragement from their form at the Maracana, where they have won nine of their last 10 matches, to close the gap in the standings.

Match preview

Flamengo coach Leonardo Jardim has done a solid job since taking over at the helm of affairs in March, picking up 13 wins and four draws in 19 matches and guiding the Rubro-Negro to the Campeonato Carioca.

Jardim’s men, who have made their home turf a fortress, are unbeaten at the Maracana this year and have won nine of their last 10 home games, including a 1-0 victory over Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Flamengo made it seven straight Brasileirao games without defeat last weekend when they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Athletico Paranaense at the Arena da Baixada courtesy of an 84th-minute equaliser from 28-year-old Pedro.

Pedro has been a standout performer for Flamengo this season, with the Brazilian forward leading the club scoring chart with seven goals in the Brasileirao and 15 across all competitions this season, including the winner against Estudiantes last time out.

Next up for the Rubro-Negro is an opposing side who have lost each of their last three meetings, including the 2025 Libertadores final and both encounters in last season’s Brasileirao, while failing to win 41 of their last 56 visits to the Maracana (15D 26L).

© Iconsport

Palmeiras now journey to Rio this weekend fresh off the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cerro Porteno at the Allianz Parque in the Libertadores on Thursday, a result which saw their 29-game unbeaten home streak in the continental competition come to an end.

Despite their midweek defeat, Abel Ferreira’s side can take pride in the solid job done at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded just 13 goals in the Serie A so far, the best defensive record in the league.

Palmeiras played out a 1-1 stalemate with Cruzeiro last Sunday to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 11 matches, claiming seven wins and four draws, to maintain their four-point lead over Flamengo at the top of the league standings.

Ferreira reached the milestone of 389 matches in charge of Verdao, becoming the coach with the most games in the club’s history, and the Portuguese coach will count on Flaco Lopez, the team’s leading scorer this season with 11 goals, to exploit Flamengo’s vulnerability in aerial situations and deliver the goods once again.

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

W

W

W

D

W

D

Flamengo form (all competitions):

D

D

W

L

D

W

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

D

W

W

D

D

D

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Flamengo remains without Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who is recuperating from a fractured collarbone, while Danilo is suspended following his red card against Athletico Paranaense last weekend.

Gonzalo Plata remains doubtful due to a knee problem, but Pulgar has returned to training while Lucas Paqueta is making significant progress in his recovery from a left thigh injury.

Jardim will also welcome back veteran midfielder Jorginho, who missed last weekend’s game against Paranaense through suspension, and the 34-year-old is expected to reclaim his place alongside Evertton Araujo in midfield.

Palmeiras have their fair share of injury concerns, with Joaquin Piquerez, Vitor Roque, Bruno Fuchs and teenage defender Luis Benedetti all sidelined through injuries.

In addition, Ramon Sosa suffered ligament damage to his left ankle against Cruzeiro, while Felipe Anderson left the match after feeling discomfort in the back of his left thigh.

However, there is positive news for Verdao, with Felipe Anderson taking part in training and in contention to make his return to action, while Ramon Sosa’s recovery from an ankle problem has sped up.

Allan, who served a suspension in the Brasileirao, returned in the midweek Libertadores defeat and should reinforce Palmeiras’ midfield for Sunday's clash at the Maracana.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Sandro; Araujo, Jorginho; Carrascal, Lino, Cebolinha; Pedro

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Gomez, Murilo, Arthur; Freitas, Pereira, Allan, Arias; Mauricio, Lopez

We say: Flamengo 2-0 Palmeiras

Flamengo boast one of the best home records in the Brasileirao and are in excellent form in front of their supporters, and after dropping two points against Paranaense last weekend, they will be aiming to reduce the gap at the top of the table.

Palmeiras are coming off two disappointing results, including a home defeat against Cerro Porteno on Thursday, and with the demanding run of fixtures before the World Cup break increasing the physical strain on Abel Ferreira’s squad, we see them struggling at the Maracana.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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