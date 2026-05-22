Preview: Lecce vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 22 May 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 00:05

Locked in a two-team battle to avoid the final relegation trapdoor, Lecce welcome a faltering Genoa to the Stadio Via del Mare for a high-stakes final-day showdown.

Sitting 17th in the Serie A standings and clinging to survival by a solitary point, the Apulian hosts know any slip-up could brutally end their four-year stay in the top flight, whereas the 14th-placed visitors arrive with nothing but pride to play for.

Match preview

Lecce managed just one victory from nine outings (D2, L6) between late February and April, failing to win the last six during that downturn, but two victories in their last three games (L1) have given the Salentians vital leverage over their direct rival in the race to avoid the drop.

During a period when 18th-placed Cremonese also picked up six points from an available nine, Eusebio Di Francesco’s side beat bottom-placed Pisa before bouncing back from a narrow defeat against top-four chasing Juventus with a thrilling 3-2 victory at Sassuolo last weekend.

In an encounter that saw momentum swing both ways, Lecce were twice pegged back after going ahead through a Walid Cheddira brace, but a stoppage-time strike from Nikola Stulic ensured the Giallorossi took the maximum spoils home from Emilia-Romagna.

That result continued a curious pattern for the Salentians, whose five victories from 21 matches (D4, L12) in 2026 have come exclusively in encounters where they found the net multiple times, meaning securing safety this weekend could hinge entirely on an inspired attacking display.

One point above 18th-placed Cremonese, Lecce know that matching the Lombardy club’s result will be enough to preserve their top-flight status, though a dramatic relegation play-off could still be triggered if Di Francesco’s men suffer defeat and their survival rivals draw against top-four chasing Como.

That leaves victory as the simplest route to safety for the Salentians, though an unconvincing home record casts major doubts over their ability to secure maximum points, having won just two of their last 10 league matches (D2, L6) at the Via del Mare.

Unlike the hosts, Genoa do not have much riding on this encounter, as they are already assured of top-flight safety for a third consecutive year while remaining mathematically incapable of breaking into the top half of the table just like those previous campaigns since returning to the big time in 2023-24.

However, the Grifone will aim to avoid finishing the season on a complete whimper, having failed to win any of their last four games (D2, L2) with goalless draws at Atalanta and Fiorentina sandwiched between home losses to Como (2-0) and AC Milan (2-1).

Last weekend’s defeat against the Rossoneri saw Genoa concede twice after the interval to a Christopher Nkunku penalty and a Zachary Athekame strike, leaving Johan Vasquez’s 86th-minute response to register as nothing more than a mere consolation.

Similarly to this weekend’s hosts, Genoa’s recent success has been synonymous with attacking efficiency, with the Ligurian club’s five wins from their last 13 outings (D3, L5) coming only in matches where Daniele De Rossi’s men found the net multiple times.

That being said, the Grifone are unbeaten in their last four meetings (W2, D2) with Lecce, including a goalless draw in the reverse fixture, though they have failed to take maximum points from any of their last four visits (D3, L1) to Via del Mare.

Meanwhile, their away form this season does not offer the highest level of confidence, given Genoa have won just four of their 18 league outings (D7, L7) on the road, though they have picked up points in four (W2, D2) of their last five travels while keeping three clean sheets.



Lecce Serie A form:

L

D

D

W

L

W

Genoa Serie A form:

W

W

L

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Last weekend’s victory came with a sacrifice for Lecce, as attacker Lameck Banda was forced off prematurely and is now dealing with muscle discomfort that leaves him as a major doubt for this season finale.

Adding to Di Francesco's selection headaches, forward Santiago Pierotti also exited that same encounter early after suffering a knock to his knee, a setback that opens the door for Konan N’Dri to potentially deputise on the flank.

Meanwhile, Albanian midfielder Medon Berisha remains sidelined in the treatment room with a thigh injury, while winger Riccardo Sottil is also expected to miss out once again due to an ongoing back issue.

Meanwhile, Genoa could travel south without the defensive duo of Leo Ostigard (knock) and Brooke Norton-Cuffy (thigh), both of whom face race against time to recover.

De Rossi’s attacking options are also depleted, with Maxwel Cornet and Junior Messias likely to sit out a third consecutive match due to muscle injuries.

The Rossoblu will also have to navigate this final fixture without the services of forward Vitinha, who crossed the yellow card threshold by picking up his fifth booking of the campaign last time out to trigger an automatic one-match ban.

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Gabriel, Gallo; Ramadani, Ngom; Konan, Coulibaly, Stulic; Cheddira

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Otoa, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Amorim, Frendrup, Martin; Baldanzi, Ekhator; Colombo

We say: Lecce 2-1 Genoa

We could see the exact same goalscoring pattern that has driven both sides' recent victories play out here, meaning a desperate Lecce side should just edge this encounter given the roaring backing of their home support and the fact that they have everything left to play for.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.