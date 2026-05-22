Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Bologna vs. Inter Milan

By Seye Omidiora | 23 May 2026 00:10

Today's Serie A predictions include Inter Milan's visit to Bologna, as well as relegated Pisa's final game in the top flight against Lazio at the Olimpico.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Finishing off a successful 2025-26 campaign, Serie A champions Inter Milan will visit mid-table Bologna on Saturday evening.

After claiming a domestic double, Inter can continue their victory lap at Stadio Dall'Ara, where the hosts have really struggled this season.

We say: Bologna 2-2 Inter Milan

Now in party mode at the end of another long season, Inter may slip up again - particularly as Bologna seem to have rediscovered their spark.

Chivu is set to rest several players who will feature at the upcoming World Cup, so the Nerazzurri's double-winning campaign could well end with an away draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Wrapping up a pair of disappointing campaigns, Lazio and Pisa will play their final Serie A game of the 2025-26 season when they meet at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

While the hosts are marooned in mid-table and recently lost the Coppa Italia final, their Tuscan counterparts are heading straight back to Italy's second tier.

We say: Lazio 2-0 Pisa

Even amid a fan boycott and an awful run of results, Lazio can surely see off rock-bottom Pisa, who have never looked like staying up in their first top-flight season for 34 years.

The hosts could also be bidding farewell to their embattled head coach, so they will be keen to give Sarri a good send-off.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. Pisa, including team news and predicted lineups