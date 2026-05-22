Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Bologna vs. Inter Milan

Today's Serie A predictions include Inter Milan's visit to Bologna, as well as relegated Pisa's final game in the top flight against Lazio at the Olimpico.
Bologna vs. Inter Milan (Saturday, 5pm)
Finishing off a successful 2025-26 campaign, Serie A champions Inter Milan will visit mid-table Bologna on Saturday evening.
After claiming a domestic double, Inter can continue their victory lap at Stadio Dall'Ara, where the hosts have really struggled this season.
We say: Bologna 2-2 Inter Milan
Now in party mode at the end of another long season, Inter may slip up again - particularly as Bologna seem to have rediscovered their spark.
Chivu is set to rest several players who will feature at the upcoming World Cup, so the Nerazzurri's double-winning campaign could well end with an away draw.
> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups
Lazio vs. Pisa (Saturday, 7.45pm)
Wrapping up a pair of disappointing campaigns, Lazio and Pisa will play their final Serie A game of the 2025-26 season when they meet at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.
While the hosts are marooned in mid-table and recently lost the Coppa Italia final, their Tuscan counterparts are heading straight back to Italy's second tier.
We say: Lazio 2-0 Pisa
Even amid a fan boycott and an awful run of results, Lazio can surely see off rock-bottom Pisa, who have never looked like staying up in their first top-flight season for 34 years.
The hosts could also be bidding farewell to their embattled head coach, so they will be keen to give Sarri a good send-off.
> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. Pisa, including team news and predicted lineups