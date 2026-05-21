Preview: Lazio vs Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 21 May 2026 16:27 , Last updated: 21 May 2026 16:28

Wrapping up a pair of disappointing campaigns, Lazio and Pisa will play their final Serie A game of the 2025-26 season when they meet at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

While the hosts are marooned in mid-table and recently lost the Coppa Italia final, their Tuscan counterparts are heading straight back to Italy's second tier.

Match preview

Lazio's league season has been a huge letdown, and they could yet slip outside the top half of the table, with Udinese and Sassuolo both lurking beneath them ahead of the final matchday.

Set to miss out on Europe for a second straight year, ongoing unrest within the club and in the stands has made home games something of an ordeal.

Indeed, the Biancocelesti's last two defeats have both occurred in Rome - at the hands of Inter Milan in the cup final, then against fierce city rivals Roma.

Days after they watched Inter celebrate Coppa Italia success at Stadio Olimpico, Maurizio Sarri's men were beaten 2-0 in the Derby della Capitale.

Conceding a headed goal either side of half time gave them little chance of salvaging something from a typically intense contest, as they have failed to score in 17 league games this season - the club's worst such record this century.

Having now lost their last three games by a 7-0 aggregate scoreline, Lazio will finish no higher than ninth - it has been 12 years since they finished so low down the standings.

Tellingly, Sarri's side even failed to beat whipping boys Pisa in the reverse fixture, playing out a 0-0 draw at Cetilar Arena in October.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Rooted to the foot of the table, Pisa are poised for their final top-flight fixture before dropping back down to Serie B.

Never in contention to stay up - having returned to Italy's elite level after three decades away - the Tuscan club seem to be going out with a whimper.

The Nerazzurri have lost all of their last eight games while shipping 20 goals, and last week's 3-0 home defeat to Napoli left them with just 18 points from 37 matches.

With a meagre four claimed since the start of February, Pisa have the worst record across Europe's top five leagues during that period.

It is fair to say Oscar Hiljemark's mid-season appointment has not been a success, and doubts remain about whether he will lead next term's promotion quest.

Lazio Serie A form:

L W D W L L

Lazio form (all competitions):

D D W L L L

Pisa Serie A form:

L L L L L L

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

As Lazio goalkeepers Ivan Provedel and Edoardo Motta are both ruled out by injury, third choice Alessio Furlanetto will have to deputise again, after making his debut in the derby.

Furthermore, Nicolo Rovella must serve a ban for his red card against Roma, while regular starters Kenneth Taylor and Nuno Tavares are also suspended.

Both Patric and captain Mattia Zaccagni face fitness tests, and the only good news for Sarri is that key defender Alessio Romagnoli is can return from a ban.

Yet to adequately replace Taty Castellanos - who left the Biancocelesti back in January - any one of Tijjani Noslin, Daniel Maldini, Boulaye Dia or Petar Ratkov could feature up front.

Veteran forward Pedro is set to start his final game for the club and might be used as a false nine; fellow winger Gustav Isaksen is Lazio's top scorer with a modest five league goals.

Meanwhile, Mehdi Leris and Matteo Tramoni are the only two Pisa players to record multiple goals and multiple assists; Stefano Moreo is their top Serie A scorer with six.

Although Rosen Bozhinov and Felipe Loyola can return from suspension, Antonio Caracciolo is now sidelined for disciplinary reasons, after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season.

Francesco Coppola and Daniel Denoon are still unavailable due to injury, while Tramoni has been struggling with a muscular problem.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Furlanetto; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Basic, Cataldi, Dele-Bashiru; Isaksen, Dia, Pedro

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Bozhinov, Canestrelli, Calabresi; Leris, Hojolt, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Angori; Stojilkovic, Moreo

We say: Lazio 2-0 Pisa

Even amid a fan boycott and an awful run of results, Lazio can surely see off rock-bottom Pisa, who have never looked like staying up in their first top-flight season for 34 years.

The hosts could also be bidding farewell to their embattled head coach, so they will be keen to give Sarri a good send-off.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.