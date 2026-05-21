World Cup: Nagelsmann brings back Neuer to lead Germany's blend of experience and youth

By Axel Clody | 21 May 2026 15:49

Germany are ready to put their World Cup trauma behind them. After back-to-back group-stage exits under Joachim Low and Hansi Flick, the four-time world champions prepare for Julian Nagelsmann's first appearance at the tournament. The young manager, who led Germany at Euro 2024, has spoken of returning to the national team's roots and rebuilding around a strong leadership core. The 26-man squad was announced on Thursday, with the biggest story already having been trailed by German outlets throughout the week: Manuel Neuer is coming back.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who was part of the last Germany generation to win a knockout match at a World Cup in 2014, had announced his international retirement following Euro 2024. He has since been persuaded to return for one final chapter at the age of 40, heading to North America for what could be his last dance on the biggest stage.

Of that 2014-winning squad, Neuer is the only survivor who will be in the United States from June. Despite his failings in the exits in Russia and Qatar, Nagelsmann's message is clear: he wants to bring composure and authority to a group that will contain plenty of players making their World Cup debut. Neuer, by contrast, has featured at every tournament since 2010 — four in total.

'Fight, battle, that typically German mentality. In general, German national teams have always had an intense and physical style of play. Perhaps we have lost a little of that in recent years' — Nagelsmann told FIFA this week.

Despite a strong-looking squad, Germany are not widely regarded as among the outright favourites to lift the trophy.

Germany's young stars could change the picture entirely

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Neuer comes in as first choice. The same applies to Kimmich. The Bayern Munich stopper has leapfrogged Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whose injury problems were confirmed by Nagelsmann last month. Elsewhere, however, Nagelsmann has picked a group of players who, despite limited experience, are expected to bring what he calls 'the influences of the modern game' to the United States.

Jamal Musiala, despite having moved into a rotational role at Bayern Munich since returning from injury, arrives as one of the central reference points in this Germany side, alongside equally young attacking talents in Florian Wirtz, Kevin Schade, Nick Woltemade and Aleksandar Pavlovic.

The other significant selection gamble is Lennart Karl. At just 18, with only two senior international appearances to his name, the Bayern Munich youngster is one of the most exciting prospects of this generation, having been promoted to the first team by Vincent Kompany. The midfielder's inclusion compensates for the absence of Serge Gnabry, who arrived at the 2022 World Cup as a key starter under Flick.

Antonio Rudiger, while expected to start, will face competition from what Nagelsmann hopes is a new, physical breed of German defender. Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah, aged 26 and 30 respectively, form a consistent partnership that the manager believes can help Germany finally move on from past disappointments.

Germany should progress from the group stage, but the knockout draw is daunting

© Imago

Based on the draw and Germany's qualifying campaign, in which they conceded just three goals, Group E against Curacao, Ivory Coast and Colombia should not present a major obstacle, with Nagelsmann's side expected to advance as group winners. The European Championship semi-finalist is also keen to prove that Germany's recent failures belong firmly in the past.

The real test begins in the round of 16. Should the expected order hold, Germany are likely to face France — finalists in both 2018 and 2022 — immediately after the group stage. Spain and the Netherlands could follow further down the line.

It is for those latter stages that Neuer's presence feels most significant. He is the only player in the squad who has won a knockout match at a World Cup, and despite not being at his absolute best at club level this season, he could prove decisive for this new generation.

Germany's World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Frankfurt), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle)

Midfielders/Forwards: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle)