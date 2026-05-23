Arsenal bidding to break Man City Premier League record in Crystal Palace fixture

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 14:12

Arsenal could break another Premier League record and equal a 55-year club best when they take on Crystal Palace on the final day of the domestic season.

The London derby at Selhurst Park is nothing more than a dead rubber for both clubs, as Arsenal were crowned champions on Tuesday evening while the Eagles will finish as high as 14th or as low as 16th.

Both Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner have bigger fish to fry in Europe next week, as Palace face Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final before Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

However, victory for the Gunners on Sunday would see them surpass Liverpool's points total of 84 from the 2024-25 season, and also see them end the campaign with a better tally than seven Premier League-winning Manchester United squads.

During Arsenal's 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday, the Clarets did not manage a single shot on target - the sixth time this Premier League season that the Gunners' opponents have failed to register an effort on goal.

Arsenal out to break Man City record in Crystal Palace clash

Should Arsenal also prevent Crystal Palace from testing David Raya, they will set a new record for the most games in the Premier League season without facing a shot on target with seven.

Arsenal's current total of six games without facing a shot on target is level with the Manchester City teams of 2017-18 and 2019-20, joint-highs since data became available in 2003-04.

Furthermore, Arteta's champions have now won 29 games to nil in the 2025-26 campaign, one short of their all-time club record of 30, set in the 1970-71 season.

Arsenal memorably clinched a First Division and FA Cup double 55 years ago, and they could still seal a Premier League and Champions League double over the next week.

In anticipation of next weekend's clash with PSG, Arteta is expected to make several changes to his Arsenal team on Sunday, and one beneficiary should be Gabriel Jesus.

Why Gabriel Jesus must start for Arsenal in Crystal Palace clash

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The former Man City striker has experienced another trying campaign for Arsenal, only scoring five goals in 26 appearances and making just two starts in the Premier League.

Third in the strikers' pecking order behind Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres, Jesus could be moved on in the summer transfer window, as his contract expires at the end of next season.

However, the Brazilian thrives in gameweek 38, as he has been directly involved in seven goals in final-day Premier League fixtures, scoring five of his own and two assists.

No other active player in the division boasts more matchday 38 involvements than Jesus's seven, and the attacker memorably netted five goals in two matches against Palace last season, in the Premier League and EFL Cup.

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