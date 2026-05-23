Team News: Brighton vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 16:00

Manchester United will conclude their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have secured third spot in the Premier League table, while Brighton are seventh and battling to secure European football for next season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the contest.

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Cuyper; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Kadioglu

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Casemiro (club decision)

Doubtful: Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo