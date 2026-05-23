Premier League Gameweek 38
Brighton
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Man Utd

Team News: Brighton vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Brighton vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Manchester United will conclude their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have secured third spot in the Premier League table, while Brighton are seventh and battling to secure European football for next season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the contest.

BRIGHTON VS. MAN UNITED

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Cuyper; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Kadioglu

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Casemiro (club decision)

Doubtful: Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe