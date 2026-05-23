Team News: Brighton vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester United will conclude their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Devils have secured third spot in the Premier League table, while Brighton are seventh and battling to secure European football for next season.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the contest.
BRIGHTON VS. MAN UNITED
BRIGHTON
Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Adam Webster (knee)
Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Cuyper; Hinshelwood, Baleba, Gross; Minteh, Welbeck, Kadioglu
MAN UNITED
Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Casemiro (club decision)
Doubtful: Benjamin Sesko (shin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo