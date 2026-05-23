Premier League Gameweek 38
Brighton
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Man Utd

Brighton vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By | , Last updated:

How to watch Brighton vs. Man United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel
© Imago / News Images

Manchester United will conclude their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table and will finish in that position regardless of what occurs this weekend, while Brighton are battling to secure European football for next season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brighton vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 4pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Brighton vs. Man United being played?

Brighton will welcome Man United to their home stadium, the Amex.

The Seagulls have actually been beaten in their final league match in five of their last eight seasons, including a 2-0 reverse to Man United at home in 2023-24.

However, the corresponding game between the two sides during the 2024-25 campaign finished in a 2-1 win for Brighton.

How to watch Brighton vs. Man United in the UK

 
 

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Tennis for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, BBC's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 12.10am, with highlights of all the day's Premier League action being shown.

Brighton vs. Man United: What's the story?

Michael Carrick will take charge of his first match as permanent Man United head coach on Sunday, with the 44-year-old signing a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028.

This is a pressure-free match for Man United, with the Red Devils finishing third in the Premier League table regardless of what occurs on the final matchday.

Brighton, though, have plenty on the line, with the Seagulls aiming to secure European football for the 2026-27 campaign, and they could actually still qualify for the Champions League.

Fabian Hurzeler's team are seventh, which is a Europa League league phase spot, while they are one point ahead of eighth-placed Chelsea, who are qualifying for the Conference League playoff round at this stage.

Brighton are only one point ahead of ninth-placed Brentford, so they could miss out on Europe altogether, while the Seagulls are three points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth, and that spot would be a Champions League position if Aston Villa were to finish fifth in the division.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!

Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional

11 categories
Category 1 of 11

Premier League Player of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 2 of 11

Premier League Manager of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 3 of 11

Premier League Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 4 of 11

Premier League Worst Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 5 of 11

Premier League Overachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 6 of 11

Premier League Underachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 7 of 11

Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 8 of 11

Premier League Defender of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 9 of 11

Premier League Midfielder of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 10 of 11

Premier League Attacker of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 11 of 11 — Final category

European Player of the Season

Choose one — then submit all your votes below

Thank you for voting!

Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.

Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Readers’ Awards — 2025‑26 season sportsmole.co.uk
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting opens Monday, May 18

Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.

Opens Monday, May 18 — 6am BST
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting has now closed

Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.

Results announced Monday, May 25
Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe