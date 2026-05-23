Brighton vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 15:28

Manchester United will conclude their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table and will finish in that position regardless of what occurs this weekend, while Brighton are battling to secure European football for next season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brighton vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 4pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Brighton vs. Man United being played?

Brighton will welcome Man United to their home stadium, the Amex.

The Seagulls have actually been beaten in their final league match in five of their last eight seasons, including a 2-0 reverse to Man United at home in 2023-24.

However, the corresponding game between the two sides during the 2024-25 campaign finished in a 2-1 win for Brighton.

How to watch Brighton vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Tennis for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, BBC's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 12.10am, with highlights of all the day's Premier League action being shown.

Brighton vs. Man United: What's the story?

Michael Carrick will take charge of his first match as permanent Man United head coach on Sunday, with the 44-year-old signing a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028.

This is a pressure-free match for Man United, with the Red Devils finishing third in the Premier League table regardless of what occurs on the final matchday.

Brighton, though, have plenty on the line, with the Seagulls aiming to secure European football for the 2026-27 campaign, and they could actually still qualify for the Champions League.

Fabian Hurzeler's team are seventh, which is a Europa League league phase spot, while they are one point ahead of eighth-placed Chelsea, who are qualifying for the Conference League playoff round at this stage.

Brighton are only one point ahead of ninth-placed Brentford, so they could miss out on Europe altogether, while the Seagulls are three points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth, and that spot would be a Champions League position if Aston Villa were to finish fifth in the division.

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