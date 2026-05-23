Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

Crystal Palace have the honour of being the first team to host the new Premier League champions on Sunday, when Arsenal visit Selhurst Park on the final matchday.
The Eagles could still finish as low as 16th in the Premier League table, while a win for Arsenal would see them surpass Liverpool's points total from the 2024-25 season.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the team news for both clubs.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. ARSENAL
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Chris Richards (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (fitness), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Benitez; Canvot, Riad, Lacroix; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Strand Larsen
ARSENAL
Out: Jurrien Timber (groin)
Doubtful: Mikel Merino (foot)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli
Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal:
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