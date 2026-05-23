Liverpool transfer news: Reds midfielder 'increasingly open' to move to Euro giants in the summer

By Saikat Mandal | 23 May 2026 16:26 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 16:28

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is reportedly open to leaving the Reds in the summer transfer window.

Jones, a product of Liverpool’s academy, has made over 225 appearances for his boyhood club since making his senior debut in 2019.

The 25-year-old has started 17 Premier League matches this season, while making a further 16 appearances from the bench.

Widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s most technically gifted players, Jones has struggled to cement a regular place in midfield, with Arne Slot even using him at right-back in recent weeks.

During the January transfer window, Jones was linked with a move to Inter Milan, but Liverpool were reluctant to part ways with him midway through the campaign.

Curtis Jones open to Inter Milan move?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

According to TeamTalk, Inter have now emerged as the frontrunners to sign Jones this summer, with the midfielder increasingly open to the prospect of moving to Italy.

The 25-year-old has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal, and uncertainty continues to grow over his long-term future at Anfield.

The report claims that discussions over a contract extension have currently been shelved while both player and club reassess their respective positions.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in Jones, but Inter have now moved into pole position in the race for his signature.

A move to Inter Milan would suit Curtis Jones

© Imago

Liverpool are expected to undergo a major squad rebuild this summer, with several players likely to depart in order to make room for new additions.

Although Slot has handed Jones more game time this season, it remains unclear whether the midfielder will be viewed as a regular option in his natural role going forward.

A move to Inter could suit Jones well, where his passing range, positional intelligence, composure in possession and ability to dictate tempo would likely be appreciated in Serie A.

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