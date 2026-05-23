Man United news: Michael Carrick boost as five new contracts confirmed ahead of 2026-27 Premier League season

By Lewis Nolan | 23 May 2026 18:47

Manchester United have added all five current first-team coaches to their ranks on a permanent basis in a boost to Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils confirmed on Friday that Carrick had been appointed as the full-time manager of the club after guiding the team to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

United will conclude their season on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, but it would be surprising if the head coach was not already looking ahead to the summer.

He will need help from his backroom staff to plan the team's pre-season, and he will be delighted that all five of his first-team coaches have signed permanent deals to stay at Old Trafford.

Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion and Craig Mawson have all penned two-year contracts, with United's hierarchy said to be pleased by the positive change in culture behind the scenes.

Michael Carrick at Manchester United: A strong Premier League season

United looked lost under the direction of Ruben Amorim, and few were surprised when he was dismissed by the club in January.

The Red Devils were in sixth place when the Portuguese was sacked, but they were only three points from 12th-placed Everton.

MICHAEL CARRICK MAN UNITED RECORD Games: 16 Wins: 11 Draws: 3 Losses: 2

Carrick's first game came against Manchester City on January 17, and he managed to comfortably see past the Citizens, and he has in fact won 11 of his 16 games in the dugout.

The team have at times looked vulnerable defensively, with opponents failing to punish instances of poor pressing, though there is an argument that Carrick performed as well as anyone could have hoped given he arrived without overseeing a pre-season.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Can Michael Carrick challenge Mikel Arteta for the Premier League title?

While many fans are hopeful that the club can get close to champions Arsenal next term, it will be important to remember that Mikel Arteta eventually won the title in his sixth full season.

Carrick could surpass all expectations and help United challenge for first place in 2026-27, but he will face a number of fresh challenges next campaign.

Coaching a squad on an interim basis is vastly different to taking on the role permanently, as while the initial new manager bounce can take a temporary boss to success in the short term, a full-time position comes with a different set of expectations.

The 44-year-old will also have to convince players in the squad to buy into his project on a long-term basis, something Arteta struggled with in his early tenure at Arsenal.

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