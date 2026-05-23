Man United news: Michael Carrick boost as five new contracts confirmed ahead of 2026-27 Premier League season

By |

Carrick boost: Five new contracts signed as United plan for 2026-27 season
© Iconsport / News Images

Manchester United have added all five current first-team coaches to their ranks on a permanent basis in a boost to Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils confirmed on Friday that Carrick had been appointed as the full-time manager of the club after guiding the team to a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

United will conclude their season on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, but it would be surprising if the head coach was not already looking ahead to the summer.

He will need help from his backroom staff to plan the team's pre-season, and he will be delighted that all five of his first-team coaches have signed permanent deals to stay at Old Trafford.

Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, Travis Binnion and Craig Mawson have all penned two-year contracts, with United's hierarchy said to be pleased by the positive change in culture behind the scenes.

 
 

Michael Carrick at Manchester United: A strong Premier League season

United looked lost under the direction of Ruben Amorim, and few were surprised when he was dismissed by the club in January.

The Red Devils were in sixth place when the Portuguese was sacked, but they were only three points from 12th-placed Everton.

Carrick's first game came against Manchester City on January 17, and he managed to comfortably see past the Citizens, and he has in fact won 11 of his 16 games in the dugout.

The team have at times looked vulnerable defensively, with opponents failing to punish instances of poor pressing, though there is an argument that Carrick performed as well as anyone could have hoped given he arrived without overseeing a pre-season.

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Can Michael Carrick challenge Mikel Arteta for the Premier League title?

While many fans are hopeful that the club can get close to champions Arsenal next term, it will be important to remember that Mikel Arteta eventually won the title in his sixth full season.

Carrick could surpass all expectations and help United challenge for first place in 2026-27, but he will face a number of fresh challenges next campaign.

Coaching a squad on an interim basis is vastly different to taking on the role permanently, as while the initial new manager bounce can take a temporary boss to success in the short term, a full-time position comes with a different set of expectations.

The 44-year-old will also have to convince players in the squad to buy into his project on a long-term basis, something Arteta struggled with in his early tenure at Arsenal.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!

Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional

11 categories
Category 1 of 11

Premier League Player of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 2 of 11

Premier League Manager of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 3 of 11

Premier League Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 4 of 11

Premier League Worst Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 5 of 11

Premier League Overachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 6 of 11

Premier League Underachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 7 of 11

Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 8 of 11

Premier League Defender of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 9 of 11

Premier League Midfielder of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 10 of 11

Premier League Attacker of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 11 of 11 — Final category

European Player of the Season

Choose one — then submit all your votes below

Thank you for voting!

Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.

Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Readers’ Awards — 2025‑26 season sportsmole.co.uk
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting opens Monday, May 18

Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.

Opens Monday, May 18 — 6am BST
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting has now closed

Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.

Results announced Monday, May 25
Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe