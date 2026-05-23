Liverpool transfer news: Alisson Becker exit stance 'revealed' amid Juventus reports

By Saikat Mandal | 23 May 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 17:46

Alisson Becker is reportedly set to remain at Liverpool despite growing speculation that the Brazilian could leave the club in the summer transfer window. The Reds will bid farewell to Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson after Sunday’s final Premier League game at Anfield against Brentford, although the immediate focus remains on securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Alisson has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in recent months, with reports suggesting the Brazilian is open to the prospect of joining the Turin giants. Italian media had even claimed that the former AS Roma goalkeeper would be interested in moving to Juventus regardless of whether they secure Champions League football.

Alisson Becker likely to stay at Liverpool?

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

The 33-year-old joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 for a fee of £67m and has since established himself as arguably one of the finest goalkeepers in the club’s history.

According to WinWin, a source close to the Brazilian has indicated that Alisson is expected to stay at Anfield, with the goalkeeper said to be very happy at the club.

Alisson remains under contract until the summer of 2027, although it is still unclear whether Liverpool would be prepared to let him run down his deal or consider a sale should a strong offer arrive.

The Brazil international has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s modern success, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and several other major honours during his time on Merseyside.

Should Liverpool sell Alisson Becker?

© Iconsport / SPI

Alisson remains one of the Premier League’s elite goalkeepers, with his reflexes and one-v-one ability still among the very best, but there are signs that Liverpool must begin planning for the future.

Injuries have become an increasingly concerning theme in recent years, with the Brazilian missing 54 matches for club and country since last season alone.

His leadership, experience and quality remain enormously valuable, but with his contract gradually winding down, Liverpool may view this as their most realistic opportunity to command a meaningful transfer fee.

That said, allowing too many senior figures to depart in a short period could leave a significant leadership vacuum in the dressing room, and that is a factor Liverpool will need to weigh carefully when assessing Alisson’s future.

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