Bolton Wanderers vs. Stockport County: How to watch League One playoff final, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Calum Burrowes | 23 May 2026 17:02

The final promotion place from League One to the Championship remains up for grabs and will be decided this Sunday.

Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County go head-to-head at Wembley in the League One playoff final with a place in the second tier on the line.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bolton vs Stockport kick off?

Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County will kick off at 13:00 UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Bolton vs Stockport being played?

As usual, the League One playoff final will be played at Wembley Stadium, a ground that has a capacity of 90,000 supporters.

Both sides arrive at Wembley looking to banish painful memories under the famous arch, with Bolton still haunted by their defeat to Oxford United in last season’s playoff final.

As for Stockport, they have played at Wembley seven times across the last 34 years and have managed to win only once.

Dave Challinor’s side also suffered disappointment there as recently as last month when they were beaten by Luton Town in the Vertu Trophy final.

How to watch Bolton vs Stockport in the UK

TV channels

Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky Go, Sky Go Extra and NOW TV will also provide live streaming coverage of the match.

Highlights

Highlights of Bolton Wanderers vs Stockport County will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, as well as across the official media platforms of both clubs following the full-time whistle.

Bolton vs Stockport: What's at stake?

It is all or nothing for both sides as they battle for a place in the Championship.

Only two points separated the teams after 46 league matches, although automatic promotion never looked particularly realistic for either side during the second half of the campaign.

Steven Schumacher’s Bolton booked their place in the final by overcoming Bradford City 2-0 on aggregate, while the Hatters defeated Stevenage with 1-0 and 2-0 victories across the two legs.

Should Wanderers emerge victorious on Sunday, they would return to the Championship for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Challinor, meanwhile, is aiming to guide Stockport back to the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 25 years.

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