Liverpool drop major hint over Arne Slot future with new coaching appointment

By Saikat Mandal | 23 May 2026 17:04 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 17:05

Liverpool are reportedly close to appointing Etienne Reijnen to their coaching staff, a move that effectively removes any lingering doubt over Arne Slot’s future at Anfield. Following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, speculation has intensified over Slot’s position, but Liverpool have shown no indication that they are considering parting ways with the Dutchman.

Slot guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season at the club, but the Reds have suffered a sharp decline this term despite significant investment last summer. According to The Telegraph, Reijnen has already informed colleagues that he will be taking up the opportunity to join his long-time ally Slot on Merseyside. The 39-year-old had been working alongside Robin van Persie at Feyenoord, but he left his position last Sunday.

Etienne Reijnen appointment indicates Arne Slot is set to stay

© Iconsport / PA Images

The report claims that Slot first met Reijnen when the pair played together for PEC Zwolle in 2010, and they have remained close ever since.

Slot later added Reijnen to his technical staff at Feyenoord after being impressed by the work he had previously done at SC Cambuur.

In fact, Slot wanted to bring Reijnen with him to Liverpool in 2024 when he succeeded Jurgen Klopp, but the move failed because the Dutchman was unable to secure a work permit.

However, the Dutch coach now has the necessary qualifications, and it is expected that his appointment will be confirmed shortly after the Premier League season concludes.

Reijnen is set to join Slot’s coaching staff alongside assistant Sipke Hulshoff, although it remains unclear whether Giovanni van Bronckhorst will continue at Anfield.

Primary focus for Arne Slot on Sunday

© Iconsport / PA Images

There had been suggestions on social media that Sunday’s Premier League clash against Brentford could be Slot’s final game in charge, but Liverpool’s internal stance appears unchanged.

A sizeable section of the Liverpool fan base may be calling for managerial change, meaning the pressure will remain on Slot to silence his critics next season.

Liverpool’s immediate priority, however, will be securing Champions League qualification on Sunday in what is going to be Mohamed Salah’s final appearance at Anfield.

Andy Robertson will also bid farewell to the home supporters, while speculation is rife over whether Alisson Becker could also be playing his final match for the club.

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