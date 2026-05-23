Notts County vs. Salford City: How to watch League Two playoff final, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Calum Burrowes | 23 May 2026 16:32 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 16:36

The final promotion place from League Two to League One remains up for grabs.

Notts County and Salford City travel to Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday for the League Two playoff final, with both sides looking to secure a place in the third tier next season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Notts County vs Salford City kickoff?

Notts County vs. Salford City will kick off at 15:00 UK time on Monday afternoon.

Where is Notts County vs Salford City being played?

As usual, the League Two playoff final will be played at Wembley Stadium, a ground that has a capacity of 90,000 supporters.

Notts County return to Wembley after famously winning promotion there three years ago, while Salford are competing in the EFL playoffs for only the second time in their history after previously suffering semi-final disappointment.

How to watch Notts County vs Salford City in the UK

TV channels

Notts County vs Salford City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky Go, Sky Go Extra and NOW TV will also provide live streaming coverage of the match.

Highlights

Highlights of Notts County vs Salford City will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, as well as across the official media platforms of both clubs following the full-time whistle.

Sky Sports will also air a highlights package across its channels later in the evening.

What is at stake for Notts County and Salford City?

A place in League One awaits the winners at Wembley on Monday afternoon.

It has been more than 12 years since Notts County last played in the third tier of English football, while Salford have never competed as high as League One in their history.

Neither side had a comfortable route to the final, with Notts County progressing after protecting a narrow first-leg advantage against Chesterfield before drawing the return fixture.

Salford were also pushed all the way in their semi-final and, despite losing after 90 minutes in the second leg, managed to force extra time before eventually booking their place at Wembley.

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