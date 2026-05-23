Championship
Hull City
May 23, 2026 3.30pm
1
0
HT : 0 0
FT Wembley Stadium
Middlesbrough
  • Joe Gelhardt 63' yellowcard
  • Yu Hirakawa 76' yellowcard
  • Cody Drameh 76' yellowcard
  • 76' yellowcard
  • Cody Drameh 77' yellowcard
  • Oliver McBurnie 90'+5' goal
  • Patrick James Coleman McNair 90'+8' yellowcard
  • John Lundstram 90'+8' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Hayden Hackney 70'
  • yellowcard Sontje Hansen 76'
  • yellowcard 76'
  • yellowcard Jeremy Sarmiento 90'+7'
  • yellowcard Cruz Ibeh 90'+7'
  • yellowcard Jeremy Sarmiento 90'+8'
  • yellowcard Cruz Ibeh 90'+9'

Hull 1-0 Middlesbrough: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Oli McBurnie's last-gasp winner sends the Tigers back to the Premier League

By | , Last updated:

Hull heading back to the promised land as McBurnie scores last-gasp winner to decide playoff final
© Imago / Focus Images

Oli McBurnie scored a stoppage-time winner to send Hull City back into the Premier League at the expense of Middlesbrough at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

It did appear that the Championship playoff final would be heading for extra-time, with the two teams struggling to get going in the London heat.

However, McBurnie had other ideas, smashing into the back of the net from close range in the 95th minute to send his team back into the top flight of English football.

Hull are back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, but it will be at least another campaign in the second tier for Middlesbrough.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

'Spygate' dominated the pre-match talk; Southampton were in the final, then they weren't, having been caught spying on Middlesbrough training before their semi-final first leg.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert, against EFL regulations, had also allowed staff members to spy on first-team training sessions of Oxford United and Ipswich Town earlier in the season, and the Saints were unsuccessful in their appeal of what was an astonishing situation.

Middlesbrough were therefore given another chance, another opportunity to secure a spot in the Premier League for the 2026-27 campaign, and they were unable to take it.

Boro ultimately ended the match without registering a single shot on target, and they did not do enough over the course of the 90 minutes to deserve to triumph.

This will not go down as a classic Championship playoff final, but as always, it is simply about getting the job done in games of this magnitude, and the Hull supporters will be celebrating long into the night.

HULL VS. MIDDLESBROUGH HIGHLIGHTS

Oli McBurnie goal vs. Middlesbrough (95th min, Hull 1-0 Middlesbrough)

Oh my word! McBurnie surely wins it for Hull, with the forward firing into the back of the net from close range following a dangerous cross from Yu Hirakawa.

MAN OF THE MATCH - OLI MCBURNIE

It just had to be the matchwinner McBurnie.

The striker hit the crossbar at the end of the first period, but he was given another opportunity in second-half stoppage time, and he took it to decide the contest.

McBurnie won six aerial duels during a brilliant centre-forward performance, and he has managed to send Hull back into the top flight of English football for the 2026-27 campaign.

HULL VS. MIDDLESBROUGH MATCH STATS

Possession: Hull 32%-68% Middlesbrough

Shots: Hull 9-13 Middlesbrough

Shots on target: Hull 2-0 Middlesbrough

Corners: Hull 1-3 Middlesbrough

Fouls: Hull 6-2 Middlesbrough

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Hull are heading back to the Premier League, with the Tigers preparing to compete in England's top flight for the first time since 2016-17.

Middlesbrough were given another chance following their semi-final playoff defeat to Southampton, but they could not take it, and Boro remain a Championship outfit.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!

Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional

11 categories
Category 1 of 11

Premier League Player of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 2 of 11

Premier League Manager of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 3 of 11

Premier League Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 4 of 11

Premier League Worst Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 5 of 11

Premier League Overachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 6 of 11

Premier League Underachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 7 of 11

Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 8 of 11

Premier League Defender of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 9 of 11

Premier League Midfielder of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 10 of 11

Premier League Attacker of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 11 of 11 — Final category

European Player of the Season

Choose one — then submit all your votes below

Thank you for voting!

Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.

Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Readers’ Awards — 2025‑26 season sportsmole.co.uk
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting opens Monday, May 18

Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.

Opens Monday, May 18 — 6am BST
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting has now closed

Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.

Results announced Monday, May 25
Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Hull City related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe