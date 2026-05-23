Hull 1-0 Middlesbrough: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Oli McBurnie's last-gasp winner sends the Tigers back to the Premier League

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 17:46

Oli McBurnie scored a stoppage-time winner to send Hull City back into the Premier League at the expense of Middlesbrough at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

It did appear that the Championship playoff final would be heading for extra-time, with the two teams struggling to get going in the London heat.

However, McBurnie had other ideas, smashing into the back of the net from close range in the 95th minute to send his team back into the top flight of English football.

Hull are back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2016-17 season, but it will be at least another campaign in the second tier for Middlesbrough.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

WE ARE HULL CITY. WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE!#hcafc pic.twitter.com/KTqB98nAaj — Hull City (@HullCity) May 23, 2026

'Spygate' dominated the pre-match talk; Southampton were in the final, then they weren't, having been caught spying on Middlesbrough training before their semi-final first leg.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert, against EFL regulations, had also allowed staff members to spy on first-team training sessions of Oxford United and Ipswich Town earlier in the season, and the Saints were unsuccessful in their appeal of what was an astonishing situation.

Middlesbrough were therefore given another chance, another opportunity to secure a spot in the Premier League for the 2026-27 campaign, and they were unable to take it.

Boro ultimately ended the match without registering a single shot on target, and they did not do enough over the course of the 90 minutes to deserve to triumph.

This will not go down as a classic Championship playoff final, but as always, it is simply about getting the job done in games of this magnitude, and the Hull supporters will be celebrating long into the night.

HULL VS. MIDDLESBROUGH HIGHLIGHTS

Oli McBurnie goal vs. Middlesbrough (95th min, Hull 1-0 Middlesbrough)

"Oli McBurnie, he's got the EYE OF THE TIGER!" ?? pic.twitter.com/mbu5sxtTVc — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 23, 2026

Oh my word! McBurnie surely wins it for Hull, with the forward firing into the back of the net from close range following a dangerous cross from Yu Hirakawa.

MAN OF THE MATCH - OLI MCBURNIE

WE LEAD AT THE DEATH!!!!!!!!!!



OLI MCBURNIE SLAMS HOME FROM YŪ'S CROSS.



? 1-0 ? [90+6'] #hcafc https://t.co/B4BKFK05TH pic.twitter.com/VugfGPYUqJ — Hull City (@HullCity) May 23, 2026

It just had to be the matchwinner McBurnie.

The striker hit the crossbar at the end of the first period, but he was given another opportunity in second-half stoppage time, and he took it to decide the contest.

McBurnie won six aerial duels during a brilliant centre-forward performance, and he has managed to send Hull back into the top flight of English football for the 2026-27 campaign.

HULL VS. MIDDLESBROUGH MATCH STATS

Possession: Hull 32%-68% Middlesbrough

Shots: Hull 9-13 Middlesbrough

Shots on target: Hull 2-0 Middlesbrough

Corners: Hull 1-3 Middlesbrough

Fouls: Hull 6-2 Middlesbrough

BEST STATS

Hull City will be playing Premier League football next season.



From finishing 21st in the Championship and surviving relegation on the final day last season, to victory in the play-offs and promotion this campaign.



They beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in the final at Wembley after Oli… pic.twitter.com/hJd3yntR1f — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 23, 2026

THE TIGERS ARE GOING UP! ? @HullCity and Play-Off Finals are a match made in heaven ?



In the most dramatic of circumstances, Hull are Premier League! ? pic.twitter.com/wcRVxTeshZ — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) May 23, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Hull are heading back to the Premier League, with the Tigers preparing to compete in England's top flight for the first time since 2016-17.

Middlesbrough were given another chance following their semi-final playoff defeat to Southampton, but they could not take it, and Boro remain a Championship outfit.

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