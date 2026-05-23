Rafael Leao to Man United: Bargain price tag emerges as Red Devils eye 'spectacular' transfer

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 17:11 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 17:13

Manchester United are reportedly in competition with Fenerbahce for the signature of AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are keen to add a left-sided forward to their squad this summer, and there has recently been speculation surrounding a potential move for Leao.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 20-time English champions, who are long-term admirers of the Portugal international, are giving serious consideration to a summer move.

The report claims that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are expected to be Man United's main competition for the 26-year-old, who has a contract at San Siro until June 2028.

© Imago

Man United 'in competition' with Fenerbahce for Leao

Leao has scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 30 appearances for Milan during the 2025-26 campaign, including nine goals and three assists in 28 Serie A outings.

The forward has been with Milan since 2019, representing the Italian outfit on 290 occasions in all competitions, scoring 80 goals and registering 65 assists.

There have been suggestions that Leao could be available for around €50m (£43m) this summer, which would represent a bargain considering his undoubted talent.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also previously been credited with an interest in the Portugal international.

Leao has faced boos from sections of the Milan support in recent months, and it does appear that his time at San Siro is coming to an end due to his difficult relationship with the club.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Would Leao be a good signing for Man United?

Leao's Milan career appears to be over, but there will not be a shortage of interest in the forward considering that he has been a real star in recent years.

The attacker is believed to be keen to make the move to the Premier League, which would hand Man United an advantage over Fenerbahce, and for €50m (£43m), it is certainly a deal that the 20-time English champions should be pursuing.

The Red Devils need to boost their forward options this summer, and Leao could become a superstar for the club in the coming years.

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