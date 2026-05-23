Man United transfer news: Why sale of £4m 'outcast' could be start of Michael Carrick's Premier League revolution

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is on a shortlist of targets for Besiktas, the newest report has revealed.
The Red Devils will bring to a close their 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.
Michael Carrick has guided the team back to the Champions League, and the side's third-placed finish has put them in a position of strength ahead of the upcoming transfer window.
A number of players could leave United this summer, including goalkeeper Bayindir, who was signed from Fenerbahce for a fee of £4.3m in 2023.
Turkish outlet A Spor claim that Bayindir is a genuine option for Besiktas, though it remains to be seen if he will be the club's primary goalkeeping target once they appoint a new manager.
Why Altay Bayindir sale should be seen positively by Manchester United
Bayindir will likely end his time at the Red Devils having made just 10 Premier League appearances, with the 28-year-old overlooked in favour of Andre Onana and now Senne Lammens.
The latter has arguably been among the best shot-stoppers in the division this term, and while many pundits would put the likes of David Raya and Alisson Becker above the Belgian, his impact on the first team has been significant.
Onana routinely struggled with the basics, making a number of high-profile errors, and having a reliable presence between the posts has been transformative for the backline.
Lammens was signed in the summer of 2024, and the 23-year-old represents one of a number of younger talents brought to the club under the direction of part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
If United can sell players that do not contribute and replace them with youthful talents with potential, then the upward trajectory of the club could continue.
Mason Mount? Bruno Fernandes? Who will Michael Carrick sell next?
There are a number of players at Old Trafford with uncertain futures, including the likes of Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte, who have both failed to live up to expectations.
The pair have started just 19 Premier League matches this term, and considering the former is injury prone and the latter has struggled with the demands of English football, selling both would be sensible.
Captain Bruno Fernandes has been named PFA Player of the Season, though he will be 32 in September, so there could be merit in ensuring that there is a young replacement lined up over the coming seasons.
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