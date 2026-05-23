Preview: Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 23 May 2026 17:56

Cruzeiro will look to continue their impressive resurgence under Artur Jorge when they welcome struggling Chapecoense to Mineirao for Sunday's Brasileiro Serie A clash.

The hosts have steadily climbed the table in recent weeks and now sit 13th with 20 points from 16 matches, while the visitors remain rooted to the foot of the standings after a difficult return to the Brazilian top flight.

Match preview

There has been a dramatic improvement at Cruzeiro since Artur Jorge took charge earlier in the campaign – before the Portuguese coach arrived, the Belo Horizonte club had managed just four points from eight league matches and were hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Since then, Cruzeiro have collected 15 points from seven Brasileiro rounds, one of the best records in the division during that stretch, while across all competitions, Jorge has overseen eight wins, two draws and three defeats in 13 matches, restoring belief around the club ahead of a crucial stage of the season.

The tactical transformation has been particularly noticeable in attack, as Cruzeiro now rely far more on structured collective build-up play rather than individual moments of brilliance, with 11 of their last 14 goals originating from direct assists, and defensively, they have also become far more compact and difficult to break down.

Mineirao has become a fortress once again during this revival, with Cruzeiro having won five of their seven home matches since Jorge's arrival, and the atmosphere is expected to be electric once more ahead of an important Libertadores clash against Barcelona SC later in the week.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense arrive in Minas Gerais facing a very different reality – after earning promotion from Serie B in 2025, the club has struggled badly to cope with the demands of life back in the top division.

The visitors have managed only one league victory all season and currently possess one of the weakest defensive records in the competition – heavy defeats against stronger opposition, including a 4-0 loss to Atletico Mineiro earlier in the campaign, eventually led to the departure of Gilmar Dal Pozzo.

Fabio Matias has since attempted to stabilize the squad both tactically and mentally, but consistent results remain elusive – they were beaten by Remo in the previous round and have now gone several weeks without meaningful momentum.

Despite their difficult campaign, the historical head-to-head record between these clubs is more balanced than many might expect – across 21 previous meetings, Cruzeiro have won nine times, Chapecoense six, while six matches ended level.

However, current form strongly favors the hosts, especially considering Cruzeiro have won four of their last six league outings while Chapecoense continue to struggle badly away from home.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

W

W

W

L

W

D

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

D

D

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

L

L

L

L

D

L

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Cruzeiro will be without suspended attacker Keny Arroyo after he picked up his third yellow card against Palmeiras.

Jorge has several alternatives available in attack, including Bruno Rodrigues, Luis Sinisterra, Neiser Villareal and Kaique Kenji.

The hosts also remain without Cassio, Kaua Prates and Matheus Henrique due to injury concerns, while William continues to miss out for personal reasons.

Chapecoense are forced into changes themselves with midfielder Camilo suspended through yellow-card accumulation.

Jean Carlos is expected to step into midfield as Fabio Matias persists with a three-man defensive system.

The visitors also continue to miss injured duo Rafael Thyere and Robert, although Yannick Bolasie returns after serving a suspension and could provide a much-needed attacking spark.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Bruno, Jesus, Kaiki; Romero, Gerson; Pereira, Christian, Rodrigues; Jorge

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Anderson; Doma, Leonardo, Paulo; Vinicius, Pessoa, Carlos, Pacheco; Enio, Carvalheira; Marcinho

We say: Cruzeiro 4-1 Chapecoense

Cruzeiro look a completely different side under Artur Jorge and their confidence at Mineirao has grown significantly in recent weeks.

Chapecoense, meanwhile, continue to struggle defensively and have found it extremely difficult to compete consistently against stronger opposition throughout the campaign.

Given the contrast in form, quality and momentum, the hosts should dominate proceedings and continue their climb up the standings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.