Preview: Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 23 May 2026 19:22 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 19:25

Round 17 of the 2026 Brasileiro sees Corinthians host Atletico Mineiro at Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday, with both sides looking to find greater consistency. The teams are separated by just three points in the table, adding extra significance to this mid-season encounter.

Corinthians arrive with renewed confidence under Fernando Diniz. Playing at home in Itaquera, the club will once again count on strong home support as they look to move clear of the relegation zone.

Atletico come into the game buoyed by a win over Mirassol and are aiming to maintain their revival. Away from home, Galo are eager to collect crucial points to climb towards the top half of the table.

Match preview

Corinthians sit 17th with 18 points from 16 matches. Since Diniz's arrival, the club's atmosphere and performances have notably improved, with the new manager bringing greater belief and competitiveness to the squad.

Under Diniz, Corinthians have registered six wins, three draws, and just one defeat in ten matches. At Neo Quimica Arena, their recent home record stands at four wins and a draw from five, conceding only twice in that run.

Diniz has implemented a more attacking approach, with Rodrigo Garro orchestrating play and Yuri Alberto and Jesse Lingard adding intensity up front. The backing of the Itaquera crowd has also become a key factor in the club's resurgence.

Historically, Corinthians have the edge in this fixture, winning 44 of 115 meetings and boasting a strong record at home. Their last encounter ended in a 1-0 win for Corinthians at Neo Quimica Arena.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico Mineiro begin the round in tenth place with 21 points, boosted by a 3-1 victory over Mirassol. However, their recent Copa do Brasil exit has increased pressure on Eduardo Dominguez and his staff.

Away form remains a major concern for Galo, who have lost six of seven away league matches this season—a recurring theme in recent years.

Dominguez has improved Atletico’s defensive organisation, focusing on shape and quick transitions, but inconsistency in attack has prevented a more sustained run of form.

With just three points separating the sides, the stakes are high. Corinthians are looking to move clear of the drop zone, while Galo aim to close in on the top six. A fiercely contested match is expected.

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

D

D

W

L

W

L

Corinthians form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

L

D

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

L

L

L

W

D

W

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

W

D

D

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Corinthians will be without several key players: Kayke is out for the season with a knee ligament injury, while Hugo Farias and Joao Pedro Tchoca continue their recoveries. Vitinho and Zakaria Labyad are also sidelined.

The main uncertainty surrounds Memphis Depay, who has returned to training after two months out and could make the squad. Matheus Bidu is being assessed for an ankle sprain, with Fabrizio Angileri an option at left-back.

For Atletico, Gustavo Scarpa remains out with a knee sprain, while Indio and Patrick are unavailable due to ligament injuries. Neither is expected back imminently.

Victor Hugo is doubtful with a thigh issue, but Dominguez can welcome back Ruan Tressoldi, Alan Franco, and Bernard to the squad.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Angileri; Raniele, Carrillo, Bidon; Garro, Lingard, Alberto

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Ruan, Alonso, Lodi; Maycon, Franco, Bernard; Cuello, Minda, Cassierra

We say: Corinthians 2-0 Atletico Mineiro

Corinthians have shown attacking threat at Neo Quimica Arena, most recently beating Sao Paulo 3–2 in Round 15. Raniele, Matheuzinho, and Breno Bidon have added real dynamism to Diniz's side, and the home crowd remains a driving force.

Atletico, meanwhile, have lost three straight away matches in the league—failing to score in each—and their defensive issues on the road could be exposed again here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!