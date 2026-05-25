Preview: Universitario vs Deportes Tolima - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 25 May 2026 05:32

The Estadio Monumental plays host to a crucial Copa Libertadores Group B finale as Universitario and Deportes Tolima go head to head on Wednesday morning with plenty riding on the outcome.

A heavy defeat at the hands of Coquimbo Unido in their group outing saw the Colombian outfit lose their place at the top of the table, but a draw here will see them through, while the home side know anything less than a win could end their continental campaign, as they sit level on points with rock-bottom Nacional.

Match preview

Universitario failed to snap their run of four consecutive matches as they were held to a goalless draw by Moquegua in their Peruvian top-flight clash at the Estadio 25 de Noviembre.

The league result further underlined Los Cremas’ ongoing struggles at the attacking end of the pitch, where they are without a goal in four consecutive matches since Alex Valera’s 33rd-minute opener in the 2-1 loss against Coquimbo Unido on May 8.

Despite their recent woes, Hector Cuper’s men remain in the upper echelons of the Liga 1 standings, collecting 26 points from 16 games to sit fourth in the table, but their continental campaign currently hangs by a thread.

Following a goalless draw against Nacional in their last Libertadores outing on May 20, Universitario have failed to win four of their five group games, losing two or and claiming two draws while scoring five and conceding six.

The home side head into Wednesday’s final group game with five points from a possible 15 to sit third in the Group B standings, two points behind Deportes Tolima in the runners-up spot, but level on points with last-placed Nacional.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photosport

Meanwhile, Deportes Tolima make the journey to Peru still reeling from their Colombian Apertura playoff semi-final heartbreak against Atletico Nacional at the weekend when they lost 3-1 at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

Having suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the reverse leg on May 17, Lucas Gonzalez’s side found themselves trailing by three goals in a disappointing second-half collapse, before Adrian Parra grabbed a consolation in the 79th minute.

Sandwiched between the two losses against Atletico Nacional, Tolima were hammered 3-0 by Chilean outfit Coquimbo Unido on May 19, a result which snapped their run of two back-to-back Libertadores victories and saw them drop into second place in the table.

Should the other group fixture go their way, victory on Wednesday could see the Colombian outfit leapfrog Coquimbo Unido to finish as group winners, but a return of one win and seven defeats in their last 10 outings leaves them with a daunting challenge at the Estadio Monumental.

Universitario Copa Libertadores form:

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L

W

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D

Universitario form (all competitions):

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L

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L

D

D

Deportes Tolima Copa Libertadores form:

D

L

W

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Deportes Tolima form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

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L

Team News

© Imago

Universitario remain without the services of veteran midfielder Horacio Calcaterra, with the 37-year-old set to sit out his seventh consecutive game since coming off injured against Alianza on April 27.

Other than that, the Peruvian outfit boasts a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, and we expect Cuper to rely on the core group that has featured throughout their Libertadores campaign.

Alex Varela has netted four goals in his last seven matches and should spearhead the hosts’ attack, teaming up with Edinson Flores and veteran striker Lisandro Alzugaray.

As for Tolima, Luis Sandoval was forced off injured midway through the second half against Atletico Nacional at the weekend, and the 25-year-old is a major doubt for Wednesday’s crunch tie.

Should Sandoval fail to shake off the injury in time, Parra should come into the fold, forming the front three with Jersson Gonzalez and 22-year-old Kelvin Florez.

Universitario possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Sanataria, Riveros, Fara; Polo, Guedes, Fertoli, Carabali; Alzugaray, Flores, Varela

Deportes Tolima possible starting lineup:

Volpi; J Angulo, A Angulo, Pedrozo, Arrieta; Nieto, Trujillo, Torres; Parra, Florez, Gonzalez

We say: Universitario 1-1 Deportes Tolima

Given the stakes of Wednesday’s matchup, we expect Universitario and Tolima to go all out at the Estadio Monumental as they both look to secure final-day victories.

Cuper's side have won seven of their 10 matches at the Estadio Monumental this year and will draw encouragement from their solid home form, but we predict Tolima will cancel the hosts’ efforts and hold out for a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.