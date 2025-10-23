Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Liverpool and Brentford.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 23

Liverpool wins: 15

Draws: 4

Brentford wins: 4

An English football fixture that does not boast the richest history, there have only been 23 competitive meetings between Liverpool and Brentford in the past, and the Reds have emerged on the winning side in 15 of them.

Meanwhile, Brentford only have four triumphs to their name against the six-time European champions, and there have been an identical number of draws, including a 3-3 spectacular in September 2021 during their inaugural Premier League clash.

However, the Bees have often succumbed to Liverpool's superiority in more recent years, as the Reds have succeeded in six of their last seven top-flight battles, the one outlier being a humbling 3-1 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium at the start of 2023.

In Arne Slot's first taste of football against Brentford, Liverpool strolled to a 2-0 home success in August 2024, as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah came up with the crucial contributions, before an identical win at the Gtech in January 2025 courtesy of a dramatic Darwin Nunez double in added-on time.

Prior to handing the reins over to Slot, Jurgen Klopp oversaw three straight wins over Brentford, who were convincingly swept aside by Liverpool in both of their 2023-24 meetings, losing 3-0 at Anfield and 4-1 on their own patch.

The timeless Salah was on target in both of those affairs - making the net bulge twice at Anfield and once at the Gtech Community Stadium - and at least one team has scored at least three goals in five of their six Premier League showdowns.

During Brentford's prolonged absence from the top tier, their only meetings with Liverpool came in knockout circumstances, including in the 1988-89 FA Cup quarter-finals, where the Reds strode to a 4-0 victory.

Liverpool also ran out 8-1 aggregate winners in the second round of the 1983-84 League Cup, as well as prevailing 2-1 in the 1974-75 edition, and the Merseyside giants are on a 10-game winning streak against Brentford at Anfield, keeping clean sheets in eight of them.

The capital outfit have to go back over 87 years for their most recent victory over the Reds on Merseyside, edging a seven-goal spectacular 4-3 in the 1937-38 First Division, where legendary Manchester United manager Matt Busby was among the Liverpool starters.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 18, 2025: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2024: Brentford 1-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2023: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (Premier League)

May 06, 2023: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2023: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2022: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2021: Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 18, 1989: Liverpool 4-0 Brentford (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Oct 25, 1983: Liverpool 4-0 Brentford (League Cup Second Round Second Leg)

Oct 5, 1983: Brentford 1-4 Liverpool (League Cup Second Round First Leg)

Sep 10, 1974 Liverpool 2-1 Brentford (League Cup Second Round)

May 17, 1947 Brentford 1-1 Liverpool (First Division)

Oct 26, 1946: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford (First Division)

Mar 25, 1939: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford (First Division)

Nov 19, 1938: Brentford 2-1 Liverpool (First Division)

Mar 19, 1938: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool (First Division)

Nov 6, 1937: Liverpool 3-4 Brentford (First Division)

Feb 27, 1937: Liverpool 2-2 Brentford (First Division)

Oct 24, 1936: Brentford 5-2 Liverpool (First Division)

Last eight Premier League meetings

Jan 18, 2025: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2024: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2024: Brentford 1-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2023: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (Premier League)

May 06, 2023: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2023: Brentford 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2022: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2021: Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

