Major League Soccer
Inter Miami
May 25, 2026 12.00am
6
4
HT : 4 2
FT Chase Stadium
Philadelphia
  • Germán Berterame 13' goal
  • Luis Suárez 29' goal
  • Germán Berterame 41' goal
  • Luis Suárez 44' goal
  • David Ayala 67' yellowcard
  • Facundo Mura 68' yellowcard
  • Mateo Silvetti 73' yellowcard
  • Luis Suárez 81' goal
  • Noah Allen 88' yellowcard
  • David Ruíz  88' yellowcard
  • Rodrigo De Paul 90'+3' goal
  • goal Milan Iloski 3'
  • yellowcard Milan Iloski 10'
  • goal Bruno Damiani 20'
  • yellowcard Milan Iloski 45'+8'
  • yellowcard Ezekiel Alladoh 57'
  • yellowcard Alejandro Bedoya  65'
  • yellowcard Alejandro Bedoya  66'
  • yellowcard Jeremy Rafanello 67'
  • yellowcard 67'
  • yellowcard Philippe Ndinga 83'
  • yellowcard Finn Sundstrom 83'

Argentina star Lionel Messi forced off with apparent injury in final Inter Miami appearance before World Cup

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Messi forced off with injury in final Inter Miami appearance before World Cup
© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi suffered an apparent injury during Sunday's 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union. 

Messi provided two assists for German Berterame in a thrilling first half that produced four goals for either side at the Nu Stadium. 

The Argentina international would have been expected to play the full duration of the contest, but his outing was cut short in the second half due to an apparent physical issue. 

Messi appeared to grab the back of his leg and asked for a substitution in his final Inter Miami appearance before the World Cup.

Suarez stars as Messi asks for sub

The 38-year-old made way for Mateo Silvetti in the 73rd minute before heading straight down the tunnel and to the changing room.

In the Argentine's absence, Inter Miami went on to score two late goals to pull off a 6-4 victory after trailing 3-1 at one stage of the first period. 

Luis Suarez completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, before Rodrigo De Paul put the game beyond doubt in stoppage time.

Those late efforts sealed a third consecutive victory, leaving Inter Miami in second spot in the Eastern Conference as the MLS pauses for the World Cup.

Argentina handed Messi injury concern ahead of World Cup defence

While Suarez produced a match-winning display, the victory was overshadowed by Messi's injury and subsequent withdrawal.

Messi is yet to officially confirm whether he plans to play in the 2026 World Cup, although his inclusion in Argentina's preliminary squad has offered a clue to his intentions.

But a potential injury raises fresh doubt about his involvement, leaving Argentina facing a nervous wait to learn the full extent of the issue. 

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has until June 1 to submit his final squad to FIFA, with the reigning champions set to begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16. 

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