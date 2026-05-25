Argentina star Lionel Messi forced off with apparent injury in final Inter Miami appearance before World Cup

By Ben Sully | 25 May 2026 02:51 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 03:12

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi suffered an apparent injury during Sunday's 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Messi provided two assists for German Berterame in a thrilling first half that produced four goals for either side at the Nu Stadium.

The Argentina international would have been expected to play the full duration of the contest, but his outing was cut short in the second half due to an apparent physical issue.

Messi appeared to grab the back of his leg and asked for a substitution in his final Inter Miami appearance before the World Cup.

Último momento.



Lionel Messi sale lesionado al minuto 73.#InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/ZqPGQjmZjL — José Armando (@Jarm21) May 25, 2026

Suarez stars as Messi asks for sub

The 38-year-old made way for Mateo Silvetti in the 73rd minute before heading straight down the tunnel and to the changing room.

In the Argentine's absence, Inter Miami went on to score two late goals to pull off a 6-4 victory after trailing 3-1 at one stage of the first period.

Luis Suarez completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, before Rodrigo De Paul put the game beyond doubt in stoppage time.

Those late efforts sealed a third consecutive victory, leaving Inter Miami in second spot in the Eastern Conference as the MLS pauses for the World Cup.

ليو يغادر الى غرفة الملابس pic.twitter.com/IxCaIWgX1o — Messi World (@M10GOAT) May 25, 2026

Argentina handed Messi injury concern ahead of World Cup defence

While Suarez produced a match-winning display, the victory was overshadowed by Messi's injury and subsequent withdrawal.

Messi is yet to officially confirm whether he plans to play in the 2026 World Cup, although his inclusion in Argentina's preliminary squad has offered a clue to his intentions.

But a potential injury raises fresh doubt about his involvement, leaving Argentina facing a nervous wait to learn the full extent of the issue.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has until June 1 to submit his final squad to FIFA, with the reigning champions set to begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16.