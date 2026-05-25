Man Utd, Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen drops major hint over his future after West Ham relegation

By Lewis Blain | 25 May 2026 07:24

Relegation from the Premier League often triggers major squad upheaval, and West Ham United now face an anxious summer after their return to the Championship was confirmed on the final day.

Unsurprisingly, attention has quickly turned towards the club's biggest stars, with captain Jarrod Bowen expected to attract interest from several elite clubs in the coming weeks.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with the England international in recent months, but Bowen has now offered a significant update regarding his plans.

What did Jarrod Bowen say about his future at West Ham?

© Imago / NurPhoto

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Hammers' 3-0 win over Leeds United, Bowen has insisted his immediate focus remains on helping the club return to the Premier League despite speculation over his future.

Following relegation, the winger attempted to distance himself from rumours and reiterated his commitment to the club.

"Ultimately, this season we haven’t been good enough, and we’ve paid the price," he said. "I’m under contract here. I've been here six and a half years. I've had some really high moments, and this is a low moment that will outweigh everything."

Addressing transfer speculation directly, he added: "There’s going to be rumours, there’s going to be talk. Ultimately, what I see is getting this club back in the Premier League because that is where it deserves to be."

Those comments will naturally encourage West Ham supporters, especially given recent reports linking him with Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Reds' long-standing admiration is understandable given the uncertainty surrounding their attack, while United continue searching for proven Premier League quality as they reshape their squad.

Why West Ham may be forced into selling Jarrod Bowen

© Imago / Mark Pain

Bowen's comments sound positive from a West Ham perspective, but football finances often tell a different story.

The club reportedly posted losses exceeding £100 million in their latest financial figures, and relegation only increases the pressure. Fourteen years of Premier League income disappearing overnight creates an enormous financial hit, while maintaining the wages of top players becomes increasingly difficult.

Selling a player like Bowen could suddenly become less about football and more about economics.

At 29, he remains West Ham's most valuable attacking asset and one capable of generating a substantial fee. Liverpool would likely view him as a ready-made replacement option following Salah's departure, while the Red Devils have repeatedly looked towards experienced Premier League performers to accelerate their rebuild.

Bowen’s desire to stay and help West Ham next season appears genuine, but relegation has a habit of reshaping circumstances quickly.

If a major bid arrives and the club require funds to stabilise their finances and rebuild the squad, then sentiment may struggle to outweigh the financial reality.