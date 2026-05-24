Tottenham survive, West Ham relegated: Premier League final day sees Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs avoid relegation

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Spurs survive, West Ham relegated: Tottenham beat Irons to Premier League safety
© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur have avoided Premier League relegation at the expense of West Ham United.

Spurs entered matchweek 38 of the season knowing that their task was simple, with anything other than a loss against Everton enough to guarantee survival.

West Ham would have to hope that the Toffees could beat Tottenham, though they would also need to get the better of Leeds United to retain their top-flight status.

Unfortunately for the Irons, though they managed to beat Leeds 3-0 on Sunday, Tottenham emerged as 1-0 winners against Everton.

The two results mean that Tottenham have ended the campaign in 17th place with 41 points, whereas West Ham have been demoted to the Championship after finishing in 18th place with just 39 points.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What next for Tottenham Hotspur and Roberto De Zerbi?

With Roberto De Zerbi confirmed to be in the dugout next season, Spurs will hope that they can at least look forward to a period of stability.

Many fans are keen for fresh faces to come through the doors this summer, and while additions must be made if the team are to climb the table, a revolution in the medical department is arguably just as important.

Six players missed the final match of the season against Everton through injury, but stars like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have been plagued by fitness woes over the past few seasons.

It is difficult to imagine Tottenham being worse next term, though it remains to be seen whether De Zerbi can take the club back towards the European spots.

© Iconsport / SPI

West Ham relegated: What next for Irons in Championship?

West Ham's relegation could be catastrophic for the club as they may be forced to sell a number of key players this summer, including the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mateus Fernandes.

There will also be uncertainty regarding the future of boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who was appointed as the successor to Graham Potter in September, and the Irons may be on the lookout for a new head coach soon.

The Hammers should be aware of the risk of tumbling down the divisions, especially as Leicester City will be playing in League One next season, just two seasons removed from their most recent Premier League campaign.

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