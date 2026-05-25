Tottenham transfer news: £55m star ‘driving Spurs chiefs insane’ as club eyes major sale after safety

By Lewis Blain | 25 May 2026 08:24 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 09:28

Tottenham Hotspur may have secured their Premier League safety, but attention is already turning towards what promises to be a dramatic summer overhaul at the club.

Several high-profile departures are being discussed behind the scenes as Roberto De Zerbi looks to reshape a Spurs squad that has endured another chaotic domestic campaign.

And one of the biggest stories involves club captain Cristian Romero, whose future in north London appears increasingly uncertain following recent controversy.

What is the latest on the future of Cristian Romero at Spurs?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Romero is increasingly being viewed as a candidate to leave Tottenham this summer, with intermediaries reportedly already working behind the scenes to facilitate a move.

The centre-back's situation has become increasingly complicated after a turbulent few months, both on and off the pitch.

Romero has been absent since April with a season-ending knee injury, but controversy intensified after his initial decision to travel back to Argentina rather than attend Tottenham's crucial match against Everton.

That sparked a backlash among supporters before Romero reversed course and returned to north London.

TEAMtalk reports that senior figures at Tottenham were left frustrated by the optics surrounding the situation, with them also describing Romero as a player who has been "driving Spurs chiefs insane".

Despite only signing a new long-term contract last year, Spurs are now understood to be increasingly open to offers if their valuation is met.

Atletico Madrid remain one of the clubs showing the strongest interest, with Diego Simeone reportedly a long-time admirer of the World Cup-winning defender.

Tottenham are believed to value Romero at around £55 million.

Should Spurs sell Cristian Romero this summer?

© Imago / Focus Images

Purely on footballing ability alone, very few defenders at Tottenham can match Cristian Romero’s aggression, leadership and quality when he is fully fit.

But availability and consistency matter just as much, and Romero has too often been either sidelined or a liability.

Injuries have repeatedly disrupted his time in north London, while questions over discipline and off‑field behaviour have followed him throughout his Spurs career.

Public criticism of the club hierarchy, social media posts aimed at senior figures and now the latest controversy surrounding his travel plans have only added to the noise.

It also doesn’t help that the 28‑year‑old has been sent off six times since the start of the 2021‑22 season - more than any other Premier League player in that period.

Romero remains capable of outstanding performances and would likely thrive under a manager like Simeone at Atletico, whose intense, combative style seems tailor‑made for him.

But Spurs look like a club heading into another reset, and if they can secure around £55 million for a player who brings recurring injuries, disciplinary issues and off‑pitch distractions, it may be an opportunity to reinvest across several key positions.

With uncertainty also surrounding Micky van de Ven and wider defensive changes expected, De Zerbi's summer rebuild increasingly feels like it could begin with one of their biggest names heading for the exit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.