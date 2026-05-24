Spurs vs. Everton: Cristian Romero performs late U-turn after fans backlash ahead of mammoth Premier League relegation fixture

By Darren Plant | 24 May 2026 12:36

Cristian Romero has seemingly returned to London ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League fixture against Everton.

Spurs head into the showdown with the Toffees knowing that they could be relegated to the Championship.

Roberto De Zerbi's side will realistically fend off that threat with a draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but defeat and West Ham United overcoming Leeds United would lead to their demotion from the top flight of English football.

At the same time as De Zerbi has been issuing a rallying call to his squad and the club's supporters, Romero has come in for fierce criticism.

That is a consequence of the revelation that he intended to remain in Argentina and watch a game in his homeland, rather than be present at one of the biggest games in Spurs' history when he is the club captain.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Romero attend Spurs vs. Everton?

As per journalist Gaston Edul, Romero has travelled back to England and is currently in London.

Edul says that the Argentina international will be in London until June 1, where he will continue his recovery from a knee injury.

However, Sky Sports News reported on Sunday lunchtime that there is no guarantee that Romero will be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 28-year-old has not made an appearance for Spurs since suffering his current injury against Sunderland on April 12.

He is currently in a race against time to recover for the World Cup. Argentina's first game is against Algeria on June 17.

Tottenham vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview