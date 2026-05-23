Team News: Tottenham vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 23 May 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 16:00

Premier League survival is firmly in Tottenham Hotspur's hands when they welcome Everton to North London for Sunday's top-flight finale.

Roberto De Zerbi's men will almost certainly stay up with a point against the mid-table Toffees, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee), Cristian Romero (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: Idrissa Gueye (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Tottenham vs. Everton:

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