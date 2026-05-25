Manchester United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes future predicted by Michael Carrick

By Darren Plant | 25 May 2026 12:29

Michael Carrick has predicted that Bruno Fernandes will remain at Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

On Sunday, the Red Devils concluded a much-improved season with a 3-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion, ending the season in third place in the Premier League table.

Not only did Man United cruise to three points at the Amex Stadium, Fernandes posted his 21st assist of the Premier League campaign, a new record.

With the club on an upward trajectory under Carrick, who has been rewarded with a two-year contract, there is every expectation that Fernandes will stay at Old Trafford.

However, the 31-year-old has been linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia on more than one occasion, most notably ahead of 2025-26.

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Carrick makes Fernandes Man United prediction

Speaking after Man United's success on the South coast, Carrick talked up his hopes for Fernandes continuing his career at the Theatre of Dreams in the long term.

As quoted by Sky Sports News, Carrick said: "He's such an influence. He's been a captain and led by example in different ways. I've got no reason to think (that he will stay) otherwise.

"I love what he's done and he loves being here. I can see that. I know he wants to start every game because he's enjoying his football, which is fantastic."

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Why there is no chance of Fernandes Man United exit

When Fernandes has just one year, with the option of a further 12 months, left on his Man United contract, speculation will persist that a transfer elsewhere could eventually materialise.

Nevertheless, having regrouped from previously feeling that he may be forced out of Old Trafford to deliver one of the best campaigns of his career, Fernandes remains committed to Man United.

On a personal level, he is already nearing immortal statistics. In comparison to Kevin De Bruyne's 72 goals and 121 Premier League assists for Manchester City, Fernandes is already at 71 goals and 72 assists from 58 fewer games.

Fernandes has also reached the age of 31 having accumulated just 25 matches in the Champions League. For a player of his ability, that is an obvious travesty, and he will want to make his mark in that competition in 2026-27.

At this point in time, Man United's owners will not be concerned about Fernandes' contract running down. There is more chance of a renewal than the legendary playmaker departing on a free transfer.