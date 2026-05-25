Man City's Antoine Semenyo edges Man Utd star to win Premier League signing of the season

By Ben Knapton | 25 May 2026 11:30

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo has won the Premier League Signing of the Season prize in the Sports Mole Readers' Awards, edging out a Manchester United star in the process.

The Ghana international made the move to the Etihad from Bournemouth in January after scoring 10 goals in the first half of the top-flight campaign, and he continued to excel in sky blue with seven strikes in another 17 Premier League appearances.

Semenyo also registered five goal involvements from as many matches in the FA Cup, including the winner against Chelsea in the final, and he is just the second player to score 10+ goals for two Premier League clubs in one campaign after Andy Cole.

The 26-year-old's achievements have been recognised with the Signing of the Season award win, as he claimed 23% of the vote, but Man United number one Senne Lammens was a very close second at 21%.

Semenyo's Man City teammate Rayan Cherki and Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka were tied for third place at 16%, while Martin Zubimendi, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma all failed to breach the 10% mark.

Semenyo ended the campaign with 21 goals and six assists from 48 games in all tournaments, including 17 strikes in the Premier League, only inferior to Erling Haaland (27) and Igor Thiago (22).

Premier League 2025-26 Signing of the Season voting breakdown Antoine Semenyo: 23% Senne Lammens: 21% Rayan Cherki: 16% Granit Xhaka: 16% Martin Zubimendi: 8% Joao Pedro: 6% Hugo Ekitike: 4% Gianluigi Donnarumma: 3% Marc Guehi: 3%

> Click here to find out who won the Premier League Signing of the Season for 2024-25